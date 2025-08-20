Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
1d

Paul Cudenec’s latest is more than an essay — it’s a spell of reconnection.

With lucid warmth and quiet defiance, he shows how presence itself becomes rebellion in a world engineered for separation. From participatory cultural nights to the life-affirming pulse of Biodanza, Cudenec invites us to reclaim our withness — with each other, with life, with the sacred field we never truly left.

Through quotes from Biodanza visionary Danielle Tavares, he delivers an ontological gut punch:

Life is not born from matter — matter is shaped by life.

The sacred is everywhere. Joy is subversion. Love is the real insurgency.

A radiant, necessary reminder that dancing together may be the most radical act of all.

🧅 The Cosmic Onion

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
2d

Fascinating stuff … possibly drug-free-rave-adjacent. Serious question: why anti-clockwise?

Love the Anne Marie Riel quote “Has a big cultural lie succeeded in desacralizing life? For it is only when life is deprived of its sacred quality that it loses its intrinsic value and can then be mistreated, exploited, even destroyed”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Paul Cudenec and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture