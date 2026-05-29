Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
11h

They are pushing their data centres across the world, which are military complexes for their surveillance and controlof Mankind . They are desperate , they are losing ,they know humanity has awoken from their slumber . There is no turning back , the light has returned to the darkness .

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
12h

Good stuff! A couple of Per Shapiro quotes stood out for me:

“If you look at these persecutions without any special prior knowledge, they seem to suggest something in nature that those in power need to alienate people from in order to rule.”

“A deranged being [Yahweh] who is jealous of the living planet and wants to destroy it, and who has also made people perceive this being as their almighty god and protector”.

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