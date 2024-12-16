“China is today the most important BRIC in the wall of global greed”, I wrote in July 2023. [114]

I detailed how WEF founder Klaus Schwab had described the country as a “role model” and how in June 2023 Chinese premier Li Qiang had told a WEF gathering that China was committed to “promoting global development”, having grown into “a most staunch force for globalization”. [115][116]

After millennia of proud independence, the Chinese were dragged into the modern commercial world-system by what they call the “hundred years of humiliation”, which began in 1839 with the first of two “Opium Wars”.

The immediate issue at stake was the Chinese bar on the importation of opium from British-controlled India in exchange for Chinese teas and silks, a lucrative if ethically dubious trade in which the Rothschilds had a hand.

As a result of these wars, Hong Kong became a colony of the British empire and China was forced to open specified treaty ports to Western merchants, including Shanghai.

The Rothschilds were very close to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, now known as HSBC, which was “established in 1865 to finance trade between Europe and Asia”. [117]

They paid for a fact-finding trip to China by the German-based Oppenheim banking family and their French operation Banque Paribas took part in a £15 million loan to China in 1895. [118][119]

That same year, Natty Rothschild and German banker-imperialist Adolphe Hansemann “sought to promote a partnership between the Hong Kong & Shanghai Bank and the new Deutsche-Asiastische Bank”, hoping for “suitable official backing from their respective governments”. [120]

An agreement between the two banks was duly signed in July of that year.

Niall Ferguson writes: “For Natty [Rothschild], the main aim of this alliance was to end competition between the great powers by putting Chinese foreign loans in the hands of a single multinational consortium”. [121]

The Communist revolution did not put an end to all that banking activity and the Rothschilds were in 2024 still proud to declare on their website: “Our business was one of the first Western business institutions to re-establish relations after 1953”. [122]

The China connection on the board of trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation, which flies under the flag of the Rothschilds’ supposed rivals, is Hong Kong businesswoman and politician Laura Cha. [123]

Until earlier this year she was chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, where her CEO was Nicolas Aguzin, formerly a senior banker at the Rothschilds’ JP Morgan Chase. [124][125]

We learn from Wikipedia: “Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets through its wholly owned subsidiaries The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK), Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (HKFE) and London Metal Exchange (LME).

“As of August 2024, HKEX has a market capitalization of approximately US$4 trillion and 2,621 listed companies, making it the 8th largest stock exchange globally”. [126]

Cha is vice chairman of the International Advisory Council of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which met on November 8, 2024, to discuss “how to promote high-level institutional two-way opening-up of China’s capital markets”. [127]

It is chaired by “Sir” Howard Davies, chairman of NatWest Group of banks, previously known as RBS Group, and a former deputy governor of the Bank of England who, in 2004, became an independent director of longstanding Rothschild front, Morgan Stanley. [128][129][130][131]

And yes, this is the same man who later called out Gordon Brown’s PFI scam.

Cha has further been a non-executive director of Unilever (more on that entity later) and non-executive deputy chairman of the aforementioned HSBC. [132][133]

She is a contributor to the WEF, which informs us that she is on the board of the Bretton Woods Committee, a “non-profit organization” dedicated to “global economic prosperity” and in particular to supporting the activities of the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank. [134][135][136]

Its “organizational members” include JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, McKinsey Global Institute, Morgan Stanley, Soros Fund Management LLC, Barclays plc, Bloomberg LP, Crown Agents Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC Holdings plc. [137]

Cha is also a member of the Hong Kong-United States Business Council, which stages annual gatherings featuring speakers such as William R. Rhodes of Citigroup, Inc; Justin Lin, then chief economist of the World Bank, and Kevin Warsh, a former governor of the Federal Reserve System who used to be on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group. [138][139][140][141][142]

Cha seems to have been in favour with China’s Communist Party regime at one stage of her career.

Her Rockefeller Foundation profile states: “Mrs. Cha became the first, and to-date, the only person outside Mainland China to join the Central Government of the People’s Republic of China at the vice ministerial rank when she was appointed as Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January 2001. She served in that position until 2004”. [143]

She is also an independent non-executive director of Ant Group, which is an affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group. [144]

Ant Group owns the world’s largest mobile (digital) payment platform Alipay, which boasts more than 1.3 billion users.

Its “total payment volume” reached 118 trillion yen in June 2020 and it is the second largest financial services corporation in the world, behind Visa. [145][146]

In 2021, Ant Group applied to become a financial holding company overseen by China’s central bank. [147]

Finally, I have to mention Cha’s role as senior international advisor to Foundation Asset Management Sweden AB. [148][149]

This is chaired by Marcus “Husky” Wallenberg (pictured), a Swedish banker and industrialist, whose family is said to control 40 per cent of the Swedish economy. [150][151]

Wallenberg began his career in the New York City office of Citibank and subsequently worked for Deutsche Bank and S. G. Warburg & Co. Since 1999 he has been on the board of jab manufacturers AstraZeneca. [152][153]

Like another of Cha’s associates, Warsh, he has been a member of the Bilderberg Group steering committee and also of the pseudo-conservationist 1001 Club, alongside no fewer than four members of the China-targeting Rothschild family. [154][155]

[Audio version]

The above article is an extract from my new 100-page booklet, The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism, which can be downloaded free here for reading, safekeeping and the widest possible sharing.

