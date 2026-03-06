Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
2d

The mistake many people make is assuming global power blocks must be enemies. History suggests something more complicated. The same banking networks, foundations, and diplomatic clubs that shaped Western policy also spent decades opening China, funding institutions there, and integrating it into the global system.

Nixon’s visit didn’t come out of nowhere. It followed years of quiet negotiations and elite networking through the same circles that always seem to show up — Rockefeller networks, CFR types, and Trilateral Commission figures. When you trace the timeline, China’s rise looks less like a rebellion and more like a managed integration.

Today we hear the same language everywhere: global governance, shared future for humanity, international cooperation, development partnerships. Different flags, same vocabulary.

Multipolar or not, the real question is who designed the board in the first place.

— Lone Wolf 🐺

Reply
Share
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
2dEdited

In the “Celebrating 60 Years” 1966/2026 image, I was struck by how much the block of what I presume is Chinese script, resembles a QR code.

Put simply, (Paul Cudenec): “Behind all this verbiage is the familiar imperialist agenda of pillage and profit.”

It would appear that in the Big Picture, the West and the BRICS are, to the New World Order, what the Dems and Repubs are to the USA's Uniparty.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Cudenec · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture