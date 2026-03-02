[I read the article here]

Researcher Elizabeth Glass made an important point during the podcast discussion of the judeo-supremacist Noahide Laws which I wrote about at the start of 2026. [1]

She said: “Every Jewish person I know in my life would be totally against this. This is all being done from people at the top”. [2]

I got the same impression from the recent interviews of Jewish Americans conducted by Drew TV. [3]

These people were actually attending a festival organised by the Zionist organisation Chabad and their outlook obviously differed greatly from my own.

When asked the key question of the day – are the Jews really the chosen people? – they all said “yes”, as you would expect given that the notion forms part of their religion.

But they insisted that this was not a question of wanting to dominate others, but rather of having a responsibility, before God, to lead humankind in the direction of all that is right and good.

Now, I do not know how they square that with support for genocidal Israel and, in any case, this stance still seems to me to be a case of a collective inflated ego, a Jewish subjectivity and exceptionalism that sails very close to supremacism for all its supposedly good intentions.

Furthermore, I suppose that the interviewees’ moderate tone was feasibly related to the fact that they were being filmed by a non-Jew who was going to relay their words to other Gentiles.

But I did get the impression, on a human level, that these were not, in the main, people who would applaud the violent persecution of their neighbours for believing that Christ was the son of God.

This was backed up by the words of Canadian-Jewish writer Henry Makow in a one-hour radio interview from 2014 that I have only just caught up with. [4]

Here he says: “We have to make a distinction between Jewish leadership and the great mass of Jews. The great mass of Jews don’t think of themselves as mediators between God and man – I think the vast majority of Jews are quite alienated from Judaism and Zionism and all things Jewish.

“I think that more than half of Jews want nothing to do with Judaism and those are the Jews that I speak for”.

He explains that those who are pro-Israel have effectively been indoctrinated – “they’ve only been told one side of the story”.

As I have said before, I think that a similar thing is at work in the sphere of politics. [5]

Over the course of my life I have known people active at the grassroots level of all sorts of political movements and, regardless of differences, I found most of them to be basically decent people.

I suspect that this is because someone who volunteers to selflessly commit to a political cause, with no aim of personal advancement or gain, is essentially a good type of person, even if perhaps misguided.

A self-centred individual interested purely in pleasure and material possessions would rather dedicate their Wednesday nights or Saturday mornings to watching TV or going shopping than to attending meetings or handing out leaflets to an indifferent public.

The leaders of any movement are a different matter, of course, and often merely use the idealistic energy of their members to fuel their own agenda, spending much of their time on internal propaganda promising great success in the future and calling for yet more donations to party funds!

I have no personal knowledge of the world of Freemasonry, although when I was a young local newspaper reporter I was pretty much invited to get involved.

I later asked my editor (now deceased) if he was a Mason and he replied that he certainly was not and that this would have been a complete betrayal of his profession. I am not sure how many newspaper editors would think like that today.

However, I keep coming across articles and podcasts pointing to a very close connection between Freemasonry and judeo-supremacism, such as this video on Steven Ben-Nunn’s blog. [6]

A US Freemasonic website, freemasonscommunity.life, confirms: “Freemasonry and Judaism share many common themes and ideals, which may explain the natural affinity between the two traditions… Several symbols and rituals are significant in both Freemasonry and Judaism”.

“Jewish Freemasons have played important roles throughout American history, from the Revolutionary War to modern times”. [7]

In his important 2024 book The Predators Versus the People; The Big Picture of the 500-year Secret War against Humanity, Meeuwis T. Baaijen identifies Freemasonic networks as “Glafia fronts” – in other words, fronts for the same global mafia that I call ZIM (the zio-satanic imperialist mafia). [8]

He writes: “It was in the early 18th century that the first secret societies of Freemasonry had been started in Europe and the USA.

“They were clearly Glafia tentacles to organize the local Whig and other elites against the Christian religion and the monarchies, and for world government, and the coming revolutions and wars to bring it in”. [9]

The interview between Makow and Texe Marrs presents the relationship between ordinary Jews and Judaism as being like that between low-ranking Freemasons and their leadership.

The little people have been brainwashed into thinking they are working for a charitable cause, for the good of all and for their religion.

But, in fact, as Makow says, they have been manipulated to push the “sick agenda” of a small group of “puppet masters”.

He identifies the controlling group as the “shareholders of the central banks”, adding: “This started with the Bank of England, back in 1694”.

“I believe that it is these people who are trying to reshape the world in such a way that they can justify their totally disproportionate share of the world’s wealth.

“I also suspect that they have this cabbalistic philosophy, which is essentially satanic…

“This is the hidden hand which has shaped world history since the 17th century at the very least and it is behind the Enlightenment, it is behind this move to secularism, and I am afraid it is ultimately satanic and we’re beginning to see evidence of that satanic nature”.

“I believe they’re ultimately responsible for all the horrors that mankind has experienced”.

“There is a whole satanic streak in Judaism and these satanists in Judaism were called Sabbateans and then they were called Frankists…

“And then they went underground, they were actually ostracised by Jewish rabbis, they were declared a heresy…

“And when they went underground they basically infiltrated every group, not just Jews, but the Christian Church – they became the Illuminati, they took over Freemasonry – so they’ve infiltrated every organisation and their power is based on the fact that the central bankers, the Rothschilds, were Frankist Jews”.

“These people are at war with the natural order, they are at war with what is healthy and wholesome.

“They are at war with what is loving, and sustaining, and uplifting. It’s a cancer, a cancer that has totally got out of control.

“They have to keep it under wraps to some degree, because when it gets too obvious there’s bound to be a reaction, because I think people will recognise it and be revolted”.

Twelve years on from the interview, we now seem to be at that point and Makow’s plea to his fellow Jews is thus even more relevant.

He says: “The Jewish people have been duped… Jews have to do what I am doing, which is saying ‘yeah, it’s true and we want nothing to do with it – it’s evil’”.

