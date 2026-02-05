[I read the article here]

The most important article that I wrote in 2025 was my review of Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd’s book Two World Wars and Hitler, which I gave the title ‘Adolf Hitler and the Zio-Imperialist Mafia‘. [1]

It launched a phase of my research and writing which has been based on the clear understanding that Nazism and Zionism are closely linked.

Recent articles have firmed up some of the detail on Nazi-Zionist collaboration in Germany, [2] and also looked at the same phenomenon in Poland, Austria and France. [3]

I have also demonstrated a strong ideological similarity between the outlook of British Union of Fascists leader “Sir” Oswald Mosley and that of Zionists and the Fabian Society, [4] which I consider to be another piece in the same overall jigsaw puzzle.

But what about the Mediterranean peninsula which originally gave birth to fascism?

I wrote about fascism in Italy, and the twenty-year rule of Benito Mussolini, in my 2021 book Fascism Rebranded: Exposing the Great Reset. [5]

I explain there that my reading at that stage “helped me see how the dehumanising New Normal of the Great Reset is very much a continuation of the original fascist project under Benito Mussolini, in which 20th century industrial plutocracy sought to accelerate its production by reshaping living beings into regimented and obedient units of human capital”. [6]

More light has now been shed on the subject via a fascinating article by Christophe Dolbeau in the November 2025 issue of the French historical journal Tabou, which looks at Jewish and Zionist involvement in Mussolini’s fascism. [7]

The author starts off by usefully setting the scene for the status of Italy’s Jewish community at the start of the 20th century.

Not only were they not isolated in ghettos, as they were in Poland, but they also did not face the same hostility as they sometimes met in France, he says.

“Consisting of only 47,000 to 50,000 people, the little Jewish community was perfectly integrated and fairly unanimously respected: it moreover provided the country with two heads of government, Baron Sidney Sonnino (1906) and Luigi Luzzatti (1910).

“From its ranks also came several big industrialists, bankers and well-known academics, as well as numerous military men.

“During the Italo-Turkish war (pictured) and the First World War, Jewish soldiers fought with honour and, at that time, the royal army boasted no fewer than 50 Jewish generals”. [8]

Dolbeau explains that after the end of WWI, Jewish Italians, who were mostly members of the middle classes, were among those who felt frightened by “pre-insurrectional” left-wing activity, involving strikes, land and factory occupations, bombs and riots. [9]

“A good part of the Jewish community turned from that point towards fascism”. [10]

This reminds me of historian Ishay Landa’s argument, discussed in Fascism Rebranded, that fascism was (and is) merely a different form adopted by the system we might think of us “liberalism”.

When things are going well for their society, exploiters can pretend that they are absolutely committed to “freedom and democracy”.

But when their power is under threat, or when they want to accelerate into a new stage of their domination that might provoke opposition, they start talking about “emergencies” and “crises” and very quickly withdraw the “rights” they were previously so proud to have allowed the population.

Landa describes fascism as “an extreme attempt at solving the crisis of liberalism, breaking out of its aporia, and saving the bourgeoisie from itself”. [11]

Dolbeau recounts: “On Sunday March 23 1919, Benito Mussolini officially formed the Fasci italiani di combattimento and declared war on socialism: the inaugural meeting took place in Milan, at no 9 Piazza San Sepolcro, in a hall lent by the Jewish freemason and businessman Cesare Goldmann (1858-1937)”. [12]

This group immediately got involved in violent confrontations with left-wingers in which Mussolini’s Jewish supporters were obviously involved – “between 1919 and 1922 three of them – Duilio Sinigaglia, Gino Bolaffi and Bruno Mondolfo – were even killed by the reds”. [13]

He says fascist recruitment from the Jewish community “was not extraordinary, but was far from being negligeable”. [14]

It is known that 230 Jews took part in the fascist March on Rome (October 27 1922) and that in 1921 more than 740 belonged to the Partito Nazionale Fascista (PNF) that had replaced the original Fasci italiani.

Dolbeau adds that between 1928 and 1933, there were 4,920 Jewish members of the party (some 10% of the Jewish community), with the number peaking at 10,000 in 1937-38. [15]

The PNF had a number of Jewish MPs in Parliament and when fascist intellectuals published their Manifesto in April 1925, there were 33 Jewish signatories.

This enthusiasm was undoubtedly connected to Mussolini’s positive statements about the Jewish community.

He wrote in his newspaper Il Popolo d’Italia on October 19 1920: “Italian Jews have their new Zion here, on our adorable land” [16] and later insisted that anti-semitism did not exist in Italy. [17]

Dolbeau remarks: “Il Duce’s philosemitism was even reflected in his intimate and romantic life, for we know that he had at least two Jewish girlfriends”. [18]

I am reminded here not only of Adolf Eichmann’s Jewish mistress in Vienna, but also of the Jewish wives of nearly all the leaders of the pro-Nazi regime in Croatia. [19]

The first of Mussolini’s Jewish mistresses, between 1900 and 1910, was Angelica Balabanoff or Balabanova (1878-1965), a Bolshevik activist who became secretary of the Comintern (Communist Third International) from 1919 to 1920. [20]

There is a lovely photograph of her visiting Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion in Tel Aviv in 1962.

The other Jewish girlfriend named by Dolbeau was Margherita Sarfatti (1880-1961), who contributed to Gerarchia, the fascist journal, and wrote Dux (1925), a flattering biography of Mussolini. [21]

Jewish fascist Guido Jung (1876-1949) was Mussolini’s finance minister from 1932 to 1935 and Jewish freemason Aldo Finzi (1891-1944) also held key posts. [22]

The fascist military had “numerous high-ranking Jewish officers”, says Dolbeau, including admirals Aldo Ascoli (1882-1959), Guido Almagià (1877-1948), Guido Segre (1871-1954) and Augusto Capon (1872-1943), plus generals Emanuele (1874-1967) and Isacco Umberto Pugliese (1880-1961), Alberto Liuzzi (1898-1937) and Giorgio Rabbeno (1882-1967). [23]

He adds: “In the upper levels of the administration and civil society, Jewish fascists also occupied places of honour”. [24]

These included, for example, the leading civil servant Maurizio Rava (1878-1941), the police chief Dante Almansi (1877-1949), senators Isaia Levi (1863-1949) and Ugo Ancona (1867-1936) and also the banker Enrico Paolo Salem (1884-1948), governor of Trieste. [25]

Jewish fascist intellectual Angelo Oliviero Olivetti (1874-1931), a former revolutionary syndicalist, is described by Dolbeau as “a leading theoretician of corporatism”. [27]

Another Jewish fascist, the economist Gino Arias (1879-1940), pictured, has been described as “one of the top theorists of Fascist corporatism”. [26]

As I write in Fascism Rebranded, fascist corporatism, with its officially approved phoney trade unions, was theoretically supposed to bring together workers and bosses in the interests of “the nation” – an earlier version of the public-private “stakeholder democracy” peddled by the zio-imperialist [28] WEF.

But in practice, Pierre Milza and Serge Berstein point out, “it allowed big industry and financial groups to use the State’s arbitration and power of coercion to reinforce their positions and impose their law on their employees”. [29]

Needless to say, the hall-lending freemason Cesare Goldmann was not the only Jewish businessman backing Mussolini.

The banker Ettore Ovazza (1892-1943) was so enthusiastic that he even founded a weekly newspaper, La nostra bandiera (‘Our flag’) which saw itself as the voice of Jewish friends of the regime. [30]

Other notable supporters from the world of Jewish money were the banker Giuseppe Toeplitz (1866-1938) and the industrialists Guido Isacco Segre (1881-1945) and Gino Olivetti (1880-1942). [31]

Dolbeau also addresses the issue of Mussolini’s support for Zionism, while pointing out that some of his initial Jewish supporters, such as Ovazza, were hostile to this movement. [32]

Il Duce met Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann on no fewer than four occasions in 1923 and 1924 and later met Zionists Victor Jacobson (1927) and Nahum Sokolow (1933). [33]

In November 1934 he met Nahum Goldmann (pictured), a founder and president of the World Jewish Congress who became president of the World Zionist Organization from 1956 to 1968. [34]

Goldmann says Mussolini told him: “I am a Zionist and I will help you to create a Jewish state”. [35]

Dolbeau notes that Mussolini was close to the Zionist Vladimir Jabotinsky (1880-1940), who created the terrorist Betar movement.

“Il Duce showed himself to be inclined to help the most radical Zionists and when, in 1932, the head of the Jewish nationalists [Jabotinsky] and his collaborators suggested the idea of forming, under the aegis of the Regia Marina Italiana (Italian Royal Navy) a Zionist naval school, he rapidly gave his agreement”. [36]

The Betar training school, funded in part by wealthy Belgian Zionist couple Ephraim and Sara Kirschner, [37] duly opened at Civitavecchia in November 1934.

Dolbeau notes: “At the start, the trainees were accommodated in the villa belonging to Guido Aronne Mendes (1876-1965), a Jewish military man and friend of Pope Pius XII”. [38]

What a web of connections!

“The cadets (around 150 in four years), sported an emblem combining an anchor, a menorah and a Star of David, and the other side of their uniform was decorated with little bundles of rods…” – the fascist symbol. [39]

This ideological affinity was confirmed at a passing-out ceremony in March 1936, presided over by Rabbi Aldo Lattes, at which the cadets saluted “God, the King and Il Duce” and sang Giovinezza – the fascist anthem. [40]

Wikipedia tells us: “The academy trained cadets from all over Europe, Palestine and South Africa and produced some of the future commanders of the Israeli Navy”. [41]

The school was eventually moved when Mussolini adopted Nazi-style anti-Jewish race laws in 1938, a development that Dolbeau puts down to the “opportunism” and “cynicism” of the Italian regime.

He adds that “the previously perfect integration” of Jews in fascist Italy gives the lie to “any claimed fundamental incompatibility between Judaism and this system and this political philosophy”. [42]

I would certainly second that! Indeed I would say that fascism was very close not just to genocidal Israeli fascism but also to the top-down authoritarianism of what I have called Leviathan’s Law. [43]

This is a kind of pseudo-ethical martial law which the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, wants to impose on us all to keep us in line and to stop us from challenging or even mentioning its global domination.

It suited ZIM for a long time to sugar-coat its illegitimate and fraud-based rule with the “liberalism” of which Ishay Landa writes.

But in the early twentieth century it experimented with dropping the mask and accelerating its control through openly authoritarian puppet regimes.

The first of these was Bolshevik Russia – as I describe in The False Red Flag [44] – and the second was Fascist Italy.

The money trails back this up – Milza and Berstein explain that Mussolini’s project was helped on its way with a $100m loan from JP Morgan. [45]

This entity is exposed by Macgregor and O’Dowd as being an important US front for the Rothschilds’ banking cabal, which also funded the Nazis and the Bolsheviks. [46]

The fingerprints of what Carroll Quigley calls “the Anglo-American Establishment” – the same thing as ZIM, in fact – were all over Fascism, Nazism and Bolshevism, and in the useful “bounces” that could be created by pitting them against each other. [47]

For instance, Winston Churchill – like his father, a puppet of the Rothschilds [48] – visited Mussolini in 1927 and praised his success in defending Italy from what he termed international subversion. [49]

The end ” global goal” has always been a World State, enabling domination of the whole of humankind – the destiny for which judeo-supremacists believe they have been “chosen” by their stern and vindictive God.

To achieve this, the cultures of non-Jewish peoples have to be destroyed and their traditions and ways of thinking remodelled to suit their new role as docile and obedient slaves of the globalist tyrants.

Historical fascism was part of this process, for all its pretence at defending tradition and national identity. As I put it in 2021: “Everything was to be ‘new’ under fascism. A new creed for a new Italian people in a new Italy. The old days were gone for good and nothing would ever be the same again. Mussolini’s dictatorship was the New Normal”. [50]

The Great Reset launched on the back of the Covid “pandemic” represents ZIM’s final dash for the finishing post of total global control and it is increasingly exposing itself to public scrutiny as it ups the tyrannical pace.

The fascist/communist model is being rolled out again, this time backed up by 21st century technology.

The judeo-supremacist New World Order is envisaged as being based on the racist and tyrannical Noahide Laws, which are already being quietly slipped into our legal systems to replace our age-old rights – I recently described how this is happening. [51]

As I warned in 2021: “We are to be reduced to fearful, isolated, obedient and dependent cattle owned and exploited by a ruthless and truthless financial elite”. [52]

Today I know exactly who this ‘elite’ is and what they have done to us.

And I would like to end this piece with exactly the same message that I delivered five years ago: “We are the people, we are the 99%, and together we can grab back our freedom from the deadly jaws of the fascist machine!” [53]

