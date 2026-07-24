Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
1d

Inspiring!

"The Celts’ thinking was not square or linear, but spiralling and spiritual, capable of embracing paradox, of soaring beyond the rules of the material world."

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Ouessante's avatar
Ouessante
19h

Of three and four, physicist Wolfgang Pauli and psychologist Karl Jung had a lengthy discussion about the relationship and transition between the two in their separate fields. It harks back to a more alchemical debate on the matter between astrronomer Johannes Kepler and mystic Robert Fludd. Whether it is relevant to your mention or not, I'll leave to you. 🙂 Just thought I'd mention it.

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