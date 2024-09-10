Share this postAn equinox talk in Englandpaulcudenec.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAn equinox talk in EnglandPaul CudenecSep 10, 202414Share this postAn equinox talk in Englandpaulcudenec.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareI know I have shared this flyer before but, since the date is rapidly approaching, I thought I would highlight it again - in case anyone missed it!Thanks for reading Paul Cudenec! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe14Share this postAn equinox talk in Englandpaulcudenec.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9Share
Equinox! Love the thought of it … the two days every year when — except possibly, for flat earthers — light and darkness are equal most everywhere on this planet. If only it were that simple … https://www.timeanddate.com/astronomy/equilux.html … fascinating stuff.
Hope the weather's with you on the 21st. Happy appling!
PS: I didn't know apple trees were still about. I thought global boiling had killed them all, and they'd been reduced to firewood to keep Greta warm in the winter.
I wish East Sussex wasn’t on the other side of an ocean from me- this looks exceptionally cool.