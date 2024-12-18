The importance of Rwanda to the imperialist agenda is confirmed by the fact that alongside Agnes Binagwaho on the Rockefeller Foundation board of trustees we find fellow Rwandan Donald Kaberuka. [156]

He was the country’s minister of finance and economic planning between 1997 and 2005 and “introduced new systems of structural, monetary and fiscal governance which put particular emphasis on the independence of the central bank”. [157]

For that same period he was apparently “governor for Rwanda for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank”. [158]

Democracy at its best.

Kaberuka was then the president of the African Development Bank from September 2005 until September 2015. [159]

There he “emphasized the role of the private sector and highlighted the importance of infrastructure such as roads, railways, power stations and communication”. [160]

The bank is today still proud of its mission to “industrialise Africa”. [161]

It says it is interested in “critical minerals to power Africa’s industrialisation including for the electric vehicles value chain (such as cobalt, lithium and nickel) and mining, as the global supply chains for these emerging industries are being formed”.

It is also “focusing on connectivity infrastructure, digital and data services, and support for digital entrepreneurs” and “supporting the pharmaceuticals and vaccine manufacturing sector, under its Vision 2030 Pharmaceutical Action”. [162]

After leaving the African Development Bank, Kaberuka was appointed senior advisor to TPG/Satya, “the partnership between TPG Growth and Satya Capital”, which “has been working to identify investments in African companies looking to expand both in Africa and globally”. [163]

He announced: “Private equity is transforming Africa. TPG/Satya’s sector knowledge, operational resources and global experience puts it in a unique position to help unleash the potential of businesses across the continent”. [164]

Kaberuka was selected as an African Union “Special Envoy” on Covid-19 in April 2020, while he was chair of the board of the Global Fund, which we have already encountered via fellow Rockefeller trustee Binagwaho. [165][166]

He started his career in the UK at Goldman Sachs, a key globalist organisation where the term “BRICS” was first invented. [167]

The firm explains: “A 2001 Goldman Sachs Economic Research report focused in on four rapidly growing emerging market countries specifically as key drivers of future global economic growth: Brazil, Russia, India and China. With ‘Building Better Global Economic BRICs’, a new term entered the investing vernacular”.

Building Better? Now what does that remind us of?

Goldman Sachs continue: “In 2014, the BRICS Development Bank was established in an agreement signed during the sixth annual BRICS summit in Fortaleza, Brazil.

“Since renamed New Development Bank (NDB) and headquartered in Shanghai, the institution’s goal is to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging market and developing countries”. [168]

Kaberuka, a Davos attendee and friend of the WEF, is chairman of the Global Advisory Council of the African Leadership College, “part of the African Leadership Group”. [169][170][171]

Working in “partnership” with Mastercard, this latter body declares: “We are on a mission to capture one of the greatest opportunities of the 21st century. Africa’s looming population boom contains the key to catalytic systems-change: abundant human capital”. [172]

Well, that’s spelling it out pretty clearly!

Kaberuka is also on the board of directors of the Center For Global Development, alongside fellow Rockefeller Foundation trustee Beschloss, and was a director of the LSE (London School of Economics and Political Science) from 2019 to 2024. [173][174]

He is a managing partner of pan-African investment bank SouthBridge, a self-described “innovative financial services firm” which boasts that it has “a front row seat to the continent’s opportunities”. [175][176][177]

In August 2022 it was “proud to announce that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to design & operationalize a pan-African Working Capital Fund aiming at supporting the development of a consolidated healthcare distribution ecosystem in Africa”. [178]

It turns out that Kaberuka set up SouthBridge after “lunch with Lionel Zinsou, an old acquaintance”, who was prime minister of Benin at the time “but wanted to dedicate the rest of his career to providing financial advice and investing in Africa”.

The article in The Africa Report explains: “Kaberuka, who was Rwanda’s finance minister for eight years, shared this desire. The two men agreed to found a new pan-African investment bank”. [179]

It also reveals that Zinsou (pictured) is a “former partner at Rothschild” and, indeed, at the time of writing his profile can still be found on the “governance” section of the Rothschild & Co website. [180][181]

So we have a former Goldman Sachs employee running his country’s finances on behalf of the IMF and the World Bank and then setting up an investment bank to push the neo-colonial industrialisation of Africa with the help of a Rothschild crony and a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation!

Are there really still people out there who imagine that this is all one big coincidence?

[Audio version]

The above article is an extract from my new 100-page booklet, The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism, which can be downloaded free here for reading, safekeeping and the widest possible sharing.

