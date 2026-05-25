Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
1d

This essay, and no doubt some of the cited works, is an uplifting antidote to the increasingly frenetic, ongoing downward spiral described in Patrick Wood's book:

THE NEW ECONOMICS OF TECHNOCRACY: YOU WILL OWN NOTHING

Wood's book is recent enough to include the early stages of the current Hormuz operation aka Iranian conflict. The book describes what looks like a planned operation to implement all the elements of Technocracy that were laid out in 1937 in a course created at Columbia university. The roll-out began decades ago.

A key aim of Technocracy is to replace capitalism and debt-based currency with a new economic system. Wood argues that the runaway fiat debt levels since 1971 are a controlled demolition of the system. His book makes the Hormuz operation look like another part of that process.

As President Roosevelt said "In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way."

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
1d

Always a treat — thanks!

“The subsequent phase of human existence, characterised by self-consciousness, was still “biocentric” in that humans still felt great love and veneration for nature. But then came a further separation from authentic living, for which Klages partly blames Greek philosophy.” — It's easy to draw a parallel here, between “human existence” and an individual's existence, where “self-consciousness” is adolescence, and “a further separation from authentic living” is adulthood.

Klages: “...a final overall state characterised by the insolent domination of a relatively small minority of parasites” = the YOU ARE HERE indicator on a map.

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