If I had to name one revelation that would rock to its foundations the conventional understanding of recent history, it would be that Adolf Hitler was a tool of the same criminocratic cabal that today runs Britain, the USA, Israel and just about everywhere else.

And now here it is, on the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, presented in sumptuously undeniable detail by Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd in their book Two World Wars and Hitler. [1]

Such notions are not entirely new, of course, and the two Scots authors give due credit to Professors Antony Sutton (Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler) and Guido Preparata (Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich).

But the strength of their newly-published work, and the reason why it stretches to 700 pages, lies in their careful construction of the historical context, enabling us to see exactly who was behind the Hitler manoeuvre and how it was carried out as part of a long-term plan.

They explain that Hitler came the attention of the victorious “Allies” just after the end of WW1 because of “his powerful voice, that could readily incite large crowds to fever pitch”. [2]

They add: “Anglo-American banking and political elites responsible for the war, chose Hitler for a major role in post-war Germany.

“To that end they placed two of their senior intelligence agents (one English, one German-American) directly at Hitler’s side in the early 1920s and funded him, groomed him for power, and helped him promote his despicable Nazi philosophy.

“Having actively manoeuvred Hitler and his Nazi party into dictatorial power in Germany, those same Anglo-American elites proceeded to fund them and build their massive new military machine in preparation for another world war.

“Those elites planned another war, wanted another war, and would ensure that it happened”. [3]

“Elites” is not a term I personally favour to describe the ruling clique, implying as it does some kind of merit, but to whom exactly are Macgregor and O’Dowd referring here?

Among many sources, they cite Edwin Knuth’s book The Empire of “The City”: The Secret History of British Financial Power in which he explains that British foreign policy is not decided in a democratic fashion but by massively wealthy and powerful individuals involved in international finance in the City of London. [4]

The City is a law unto itself, to the bankers that control the Corporation, and Knuth insists that it is so rich and powerful that no incident occurs anywhere in the world without its participation in some form or other.

He asks: “How has it been possible to erect this Internationalistic structure of misrepresentation and deception in our midst and to protect it from exposure?

“Why have not our professors of history, our college presidents and educators, our crusading newspapers exposed this monstrosity?” [5]

Knuth goes on to answer these questions himself, when he describes the “propaganda machine of ‘The City’, and its almost absolute control over world news and sources of public information”. [6]

Macgregor’s two books on the First World War, co-authored with the late Gerry Docherty, were a great help for me in understanding not just the reality of that conflict, but also the nature of the entity that manufactured it. [7]

Here, he and O’Dowd confirm this information and, while often using Professor Carroll Quigley’s term “The Anglo-American Establishment”, make it quite clear that the ultimate hidden power is that of the Rothschilds and what I have personally taken to calling the zio-imperialist mafia – ZIM for short.

This has long been a difficult truth to speak, but with the horrendous crimes against humanity now being carried out, with apparent impunity, by Israel, people all over the world have decided that they can no longer ignore it.

The injunctions from on high against exposing ZIM only confirm its role. As Macgregor and O’Dowd advise: “Remember the old saying: if you want to know who controls you, guess whom you are not allowed to criticise!”. [8]

In the context of Hitler’s funding by Wall Street, it was important, in this book, to have firmly established the true, although concealed, identity of those bankers – something that unfortunately eluded Professor Sutton, for example.

The authors, citing Quigley’s warning that this group was after “world domination” [9] explain that its bid to control the American political system “would largely be achieved by Rothschild control of US finances via affiliated banking fronts on Wall Street that served to disguise and obscure their activities there.

“Officially appointed Rothschild biographers tell us that the dynasty had little influence in the United States, but the reality, as we shall see, was very different”. [10]

They trace the Rothschilds’ involvement in American banking back to 1837 when they sent an agent to New York “to open a front bank for the dynasty and get involved in politics”. [11]

This man, born Aaron Schönberg, had been trained at the Rothschild banks in Frankfurt and Naples before being sent across the Atlantic.

On arriving in the USA, he mysteriously turned into August Belmont. Author Stephen Birmingham relates: “Furthermore, he was no longer a Jew, but a gentile, and no longer German but, as people in New York began to say, ‘Some sort of Frenchman – we think'”. [12]

“With the United States in the grip of a financial panic in 1837, ‘Belmont’ organised large Rothschild loans to shore up debtor banks there.

“He was able, thanks to the hugeness of the Rothschild reservoir of capital, to start out in America operating his own Federal Reserve System”. [13]

Macgregor and O’Dowd add: “Belmont organised massive Rothschild loans to the United States government – at considerable profit to his masters – and for years was Chairman of the Democratic National Committee that governed the Democratic Party”. [14]

On Belmont’s death in 1890, his son August Belmont Jr (pictured) took over the role of Rothschild agent and was, in the words of John E Morris, “not only a leading banker, but played a larger civic role. He helped bail out the United States government when it was on the verge of default in 1895; he financed, built and ran New York City’s first subway; and he constructed the Cape Cod Canal”. [15]

Macgregor and O’Dowd observe that the Rothschilds thus already had considerable influence in the USA and that the American government “was in considerable debt to them”. [16]

But this was just the start.

“From 1890 on, the leading bank on Wall Street, the JP Morgan bank, played a far greater role for the Rothschilds in the United States than August Belmont ever did.

“No bank the Rothschilds controlled in the United States had their name above the door, but through Morgan – and other banks – they had a massive, albeit covert, presence on Wall Street.

“Their modus operandi was to step in with large injections of cash to save banks and companies that were struggling and facing foreclosure, then operate them as fronts under the original company name and directors.

“With virtually unlimited Rothschild resources now behind these rescued banks – and there were others in the US beside JP Morgan – they quickly recovered and became highly profitable.

“In this way, the Rothschild dynasty was able to keep its all-encompassing wealth, influence and power in the United States hidden”. [17]

This generally unacknowledged reality is, in itself, of vast historical significance, as Macgregor and O’Dowd make clear.

They marshal the judgement of Ellen Hodgson Brown, who states that while Wall Street bankers were controlling politics, leading universities, and the writing of history, it has to be clearly understood that “behind the Wall Street bankers were powerful British financiers”. [18]

And they add: “JP Morgan was the most powerful banker on Wall Street, but behind him was the hidden power of the Rothschilds. [19]

“Morgan was as close to the Rothschilds as King Edward, and with the dynasty’s resources behind him, he played a major role in creating massive industrial trusts, including US Steel in 1901.

“He controlled at least one-fifth of all corporations trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and had huge investments in American railroads.

“Morgan didn’t build, he bought. Monopoly, not competition, was the name of the game, with competitors simply being bought out”. [20]

Nomi Prins explains: “Morgan spread his control across the First National Bank, National City Bank, the Hanover Bank, the Liberty Bank and Trust, Chase National Bank, and the nation’s major insurance companies”. [21]

He also created a fleet of more than 120 merchant ships and owned the White Star shipping line, which included the Titanic. [22]

Macgregor and O’Dowd describe how the Morgan enterprise and the likes of Kuhn, Loeb & Co [23] and the Warburg bank [24] were “simply an extension of Rothschild in the City, London”. [25]

They stress: “Through the corrupt Money Trust, industries, insurance companies, railroads, transportation, and public utilities across the United States were gobbled up, leaving virtually the entire nation in the hands of a few men on Wall Street.

“Those few men were themselves in the hands of a much greater power across the Atlantic in London”. [26]

The creation of the Federal Reserve System was a crucial prelude to WW1 and was, the authors point out, engineered by financiers who “were all linked to Rothschild in one way or another” [27] and funded the First World War “on a mountain of debt”. [28]

I have already written about the lies and manipulation that created and prolonged that horrific bloodbath in ‘A Crime against humanity: the Great Reset of 1914-18’, a 2022 article greatly inspired by Macgregor’s previous work. [29]

So I won’t cover all the same ground here, while stressing that the central theme of the current tome is that the two wars form part of the same story.

Take, for instance, the strange family continuity involving Henry Morgenthau, an oligarch who “worked closely with the big insurance companies controlled by JP Morgan” and “mixed with a group of elite families in the New York area, including the Kuhns and Loebs of the Kuhn, Loeb & Co Bank on Wall Street, and Jacob Schiff and Paul Warburg, the bank’s directors” [30] – a group once referred to as the “Jewish Grand Dukes”. [31]

Morgenthau (pictured) bankrolled Woodrow Wilson’s presidential campaign and then became US ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

He says in his memoir that Wilson told him: “Constantinople is the point at which the interest of the Jews of Palestine is focussed, and it is almost indispensable that I have a Jew at that post”. [32]

It is clear here that ZIM was already manoeuvring for the creation of its settler colony “Israel”, built on what was at that time still Ottoman territory.

It is interesting to note, as an aside, that the House of Commons debate about Britain’s declaration of war in 1914 was closed down by none other than Lord Balfour, whose 1917 Balfour Declaration paved the way for the Zionist state that came into existence as the result of WW2. [33]

Morgenthau’s son, Henry Morgenthau Jr, did a similar job to his father in the run-up to WW2, funding the presidential campaign of ZIM-friendly Franklin Roosevelt.

He was duly appointed US Secretary of the Treasury (1934-45) and in 1944 he presented his “Morgenthau Plan” for post-war Germany, which demanded that “Germany and the world accept the collective guilt of the German people as the explanation for the rise of Hitler’s New Order and the Nazi war crimes”. [34]

I note from Wikipedia that he was also appointed temporary president of the Bretton Woods Conference, which established the Bretton Woods system, the International Monetary Fund and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the World Bank). [35]

On the strong connection and parallels between the two world wars, Macgregor and O’Dowd write: “The masses had been encouraged to view the carnage of 1914-18 as ‘the war to end all wars’, but it was neither the end nor the beginning of the end, for the so-called First and Second World Wars were not unconnected entities but a continuum.

“Professor Guido G. Preparata relates that the so-called ‘First World War’ had merely been Act One of what was essentially a Thirty Years War between 1914 and 1945”. [36]

It was for this reason, the authors explain, that Hitler was selected and groomed by the zio-imperialist mafia – to enable the continuation of this war.

There was nothing new about this kind of international political manipulation by the London-based ZIM deep state.

Macgregor and O’Dowd refer, for instance, to Cambridge University historian Dr Peter Markland’s 2009 revelation of “British secret intelligence documents which clearly indicated that Benito Mussolini had been a richly rewarded asset of British secret intelligence (later named MI5)”. [37]

The documents revealed that, in addition to Mussolini, the British deep state was running 100 agents in Italy towards the end of WW1. [38]

The primary ZIM agent guiding Hitler, from 1923 to 1937, was Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl, “a German-American Harvard graduate and friend of leading politicians in Washington and top financiers on Wall Street”. [39]

The authors say that the part this man played in grooming and preparing Hitler “cannot be overstated” and “was absolutely crucial for his rise to power”. [40]

“That so few today have even heard of Hanfstaengl is testimony to the success of the Anglo-American Establishment’s fake history in whitewashing him and his true role from the record”. [41]

Hanfstaengl’s connections to the ruling mafia are set out in great detail in the book and there can be no question of what he was really was.

Macgregor and O’Dowd insist that Hanfstaengl was “not simply an outsider who just happened to be passively connected to all of these individuals involved in the murky world of Anglo-American secret intelligence, spying and false flag outrages, he was one of them”. [42]

Hanfstaengl himself relates in his memoir how, while in London, he visited former prime minister David Lloyd George – a key figure in ZIM’s WW1 racket – who gave him a signed photograph of himself to take back to Germany, inscribed “To Chancellor Hitler, in admiration of his courage, determination and leadership”. [43]

And, in case of any lingering doubt about the ZIM/British connection, when the deputy head of MI5, Guy Liddell, flew to Berlin for a ten-day stay in March 1933, his host was none other than Hitler’s great pal Hanfstaengl! [44]

Eventually, much too late, it seems that Hitler saw through him and in 1937 Hanfstaengl fled across the Swiss border and on to England, fearing that the dictator was going to have him killed. [45]

But it seems strange to me that Hitler, or somebody in his entourage, did not smell a rat from the start.

Why did Hitler – a penniless, shabbily-dressed minor agitator – imagine that this upper-class socialite, who was regularly invited to play piano at the White House and is said to have been a friend of Winston Churchill, [46] would want to invite him into his life?

Did he really fall for the fib that Hanfstaengl, along with powerful figures in the US and the UK, supported him in his hatred of communism and that those states would therefore back him, or at least not oppose him, in his war on the USSR?

Or maybe he didn’t care. Flattered by all the sudden attention; enchanted by Hanfstaengl, his wife and child, who became his godson; installed in a posh new home; chauffeured around the place in a Mercedes limousine [47] – little Adolf from Austria wasn’t going to ask too many questions.

His fantasy of fame and power was coming true and – despite the incessant nationalistic rhetoric that he spewed forth in his rabble-rousing speeches – the interests of the German people were evidently of much less importance to him than his personal ego trip.

The first task facing Hanfstaengl and his ZIM accomplices was to ensure that their man, Hitler, came to power in Germany.

With his education in theatre and music, Hanfstaengl taught Hitler how to speak well in public, using his hands to dramatic effect, and he even composed or adapted tunes to serve as Nazi marching songs. [48]

At the same time, vast amounts of money mysteriously materialised to fund the “National Socialist” cause.

Although Hanfstaengl officially had no job and had reportedly lost much of his personal fortune, say Macgregor and O’Dowd, he was “somehow able to provide important funding to the Nazi party’s newspaper, the Völkische Beobachter (People’s Observer), turning it from a modest four-page once or twice weekly newspaper into an influential full-size daily” [49] and a palace in Munich was converted into a prestigious new party HQ, “the Brown House”. [50]

Hanfstaengl was very close to Hitler right from the time of his early abortive coup attempt, the “Beer Hall Putsch” of 1923, and after the agitator was released from Landsberg prison in 1924, his first port of call was Hanfstaengl’s home. [51]

When the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei’s fortunes were on the rise in 1930, Hanfstaengl was placed in control of its foreign press department and thereafter arranged all foreign press interviews with Hitler and other leading Nazis, some days receiving more than a hundred calls from journalists across the world. [52]

Meanwhile, a second ZIM agent gained access to Hitler and his inner NSDAP circle – Baron William (Bill) Sylvester de Ropp of British intelligence, who posed as a journalist for The Times. [53]

Macgregor and O’Dowd explain: “It is important to recognise that Putzi Hanfstaengl and Bill de Ropp were not placed directly alongside Hitler to discourage him from war, but to continually encourage him into preparing for it while at the same time making him believe that Britain would not intervene.

“It was almost an exact re-run of the charade played out by Sir Edward Grey, King George V, and other leading players in July 1914 to convince Kaiser Wilhelm II that Britain would not intervene”. [54]

De Ropp’s role was to act as a “pipeline” between London and Berlin, persuading the Nazis of this fake narrative. [55]

It has also been suggested, by Welsh author Gwynne Thomas, that he played a part in raising funds for the Nazi election campaigns from the City of London. [56]

By 1932 the wealth of the Nazi party meant Hitler and Hanfstaengl could fly back and forth across Germany in a private aircraft, in their electoral campaigning. [57]

It also meant it could afford to pay party officials and to maintain the brownshirt SA militia, which alone cost two and half million marks a week. [58]

Once Hitler had accessed power by electoral means, the door had to be firmly shut and bolted behind him and ZIM agent Hanfstaengl appears to have been closely involved in the notorious Reichstag fire which served as the excuse for the imposition of dictatorship and the Enabling Act which allowed Hitler to bypass parliament and rule by decree. [59]

I was very much struck by the account of how Hanfstaengl immediately summoned to the scene of the fire a journalist from Britain’s Daily Express, to whom Hitler declared, with no evidence whatsoever: “Without doubt this is the work of the communists”. [60]

This is so similar to the declarations of ZIM puppet-leaders straight after false flag atrocities such as 9/11 and 7/7 – in those instances “the Muslims” being “without doubt” responsible – that it is frankly impossible for me not to regard it as issuing from the same playbook.

The evidence presented by Macgregor and O’Dowd suggests that Hitler was a dupe, a useful idiot, rather than a conscious accomplice, because there seems to have a constant need to deceive him as to UK/US intentions.

He would not have expanded the Reich eastwards and invaded Russia if he thought there was any chance of the English-speaking states turning against him and opening up a war on two fronts that the Germans could never win.

Macgregor and O’Dowd explain how the “appeasement” narrative was rolled out to advance this deception.

They write: “Virtually every message in Hitler’s ear told him that Britain supported Germany’s position as a bulwark against Bolshevism and would back him.

“This encouragement – deliberately mislabelled ‘appeasement’ – was geared to ensuring that Hitler would be bold enough to move against Russia”. [61]

Preparata writes on the subject: “To make him dream even more wildly, the British Services cast Edward VIII, the Prince of Wales and successor to the British throne, as an outspoken, fervent Nazi partisan.

“The Nazis are thenceforth made to believe that there truly is in England a wide and pervasive Nazi-phile underground headed by a royal scion, and fed by deep capillaries inside the political apparatus, the near totality of the corporate structure, and vast sections of the intelligentsia.

“It is all stupendous make-believe; in truth, not one of such British ‘sympathizers’, not even those few homegrown gangs of fascist copycats, appears to be wholly genuine”. [62]

Since we are all-too familiar in the 2020s with the fake “left” and the fake “environmentalists” deployed to advance ZIM’s agenda, it should be no surprise to learn that they also historically used fake fascists for the same purpose.

Zionist funding for anti-Muslim and pro-Israel “far right” groups demonstrates that the practice lives on today. [63]

The financial aspect of ZIM’s backing for Hitler was not confined to the activities of its agents Hanfstaengl and de Ropp.

It had installed one of its own men as president of the Reichsbank in Germany.

Hjalmar Schacht cut his bankster teeth working for the Dresdner Bank in Berlin, which was linked to the Morgan/Rothschild entity. [64]

Sutton states: “In brief, Schacht was a member of the international financial elite that wields power behind the scenes through the political apparatus of a nation. He is the key link between the Wall Street elite and Hitler’s inner circle”. [65]

Schacht pretended to be a genuine admirer of Hitler and helped raise money for him, boasting privately in 1932 that he had the future Führer “right in my pocket”. [66]

Add Macregor and O’Dowd: “He was a central player in creating the group of German industrialists and landowners that pushed Hindenburg to appoint the first Nazi government in 1933.

“Although Schacht never joined the NSDAP, he would serve in Adolf Hitler’s government as President of the Reichsbank from 1933 to 1939 and as Nazi Germany’s Minster of Economics from August 1934 to November 1937.

“Schacht was tried at Nuremberg for ‘conspiracy’ and ‘crimes against peace’ (planning and waging wars of aggression), but not war crimes or crimes against humanity”.

Thanks to British judges, he was acquitted of serious charges and although sentenced to eight years’ jail in post-war Germany, he was released on appeal and opened a new bank, Deutsche Aussenhandelsbank Schacht & Co.

Remark the authors: “Schacht’s long and intimate relationship with City and Wall Street bankers saved his skin”. [67]

Just to complete the conspiratorial circle, as well as being a very good chum of Bank of England governor Montagu Norman – described by Macgregor and O’Dowd as “one of the greatest financial evil geniuses of all time” [68] – Schacht was also a “close friend” of ZIM agent Hanfstaengl! [69]

Another key thread in the financial strings controlling the banking mafia’s puppet, Adolf Hitler, was the Bank for International Settlements, established in Basel, Switzerland, in 1929.

Quigley says it was set up to create “a world system of financial control” [70] and Charles Higham describes its initial role as a “money funnel for American and British funds to flow into Hitler’s coffers and to help Hitler build up his war machine”. [71]

Macgregor and O’Dowd explain: “The BIS conducted this business in total secrecy, without political interference, and beyond democratic control”. [72]

The bank “was owned and controlled by the small group of astronomically wealthy and powerful men in the City, London, and Wall Street, New York, who were responsible for the First World War, and were now creating the right conditions for igniting the Second World War”. [73]

Having seen how ZIM used Hitler to manufacture the Second World War, we should now ask why this aim was so important to them.

I have already addressed this general issue in the 2024 essay ‘Wars, resets and the global criminocracy’, so I won’t repeat myself here. [74]

Suffice to say that making lots of money in every conceivable way always forms an important motivation in the murderous mafia’s lust for war.

For instance, William Engdahl writes: “By 1917, the British War Office had placed purchase orders totalling more than $20,000,000,000 through the House of Morgan”. [75]

He adds that, by the end of WWI, Britain and its allies owed “the United States” – or rather the Wall Street banks controlled by the Rothschildian mafia – $12,500,000,000 at five per cent interest. [76]

This would represent a phenomenal sum in today’s money – comparable, perhaps, only to the billions of dollars constantly flowing into the coffers of Rothschild-controlled Ukraine… [77]

Macgregor and O’Dowd write: “To finance the 1914-18 war, Britain and France had taken loans from American banks – mostly JP Morgan – and from 1919 had to repay the loans plus interest.

“The difficulty, not least for the JP Morgan bank, was that Britain and France had been virtually bankrupted by the war and were struggling to pay their war debts to the United States.

“After the United States’ forced entry into the First World War, the US provided Britain and France with loans amounting to $8.8 billion.

“The total sum of war debt owed to the US, including loans offered between 1919 and 1921, reached $11 billion.

“To solve their own financial problems Britain and France went after Germany, forcing it to pay enormous sums in reparations under extremely difficult conditions.

“The rigged Treaty of Versailles war reparations demands had effectively made Germany responsible for everyone’s debts.

“She would be obliged to pay enormous sums of money to Britain and France who would then use it to pay their debt to Wall Street”. [78]

A veritable heist was carried out by ZIM against Germany, with a plan concocted which would enable the country to pay the outrageous WW1 reparations by borrowing vast amounts of money from Wall Street (ie ZIM itself) through the sale of German bonds. [79]

“Financial manipulation was required,” add Macgregor and O’Dowd. “Germany’s sovereign national currency, hitherto backed by gold reserves, was replaced by US bank-based debt currency. Quite a trick!

“The bankers got Germany’s gold, Germany got the bankers’ paper! And all the while the bankers took control of German industry and the German economy”. [80]

A second reason why ZIM likes wars is that they enable it to advance its industrialist agenda – the great death-machine that converts living matter and vital energy into yet more fuel for its own imperial-financial domination.

Macgregor and O’Dowd note: “From 1924, American banks – JP Morgan in particular – started pouring money into Germany to create a number of giant industrial cartels which would generate vast profits for Wall Street and help set Germany up for the second phase of the Thirty Years War”. [81]

“Germany was like putty in the hands of the international bankers… It would be reconstructed according to the wishes of the bankers”. [82]

As I have been at pains to point out in recent years, the process known as “development” or “modernisation” is the carefully planned increase of ZIM’s centralised power and control at everyone else’s expense. [83]

Industrial development is the means by which we have all been dispossessed, torn from the land, exploited and enslaved in mines, factories and offices, reduced to units of human capital to be farmed or culled by our imperial overlords, as they see fit.

One of the big players in the Nazi-industrialist racket was General Electric.

Both Charles Dawes and Owen D Young, who gave their names to the post-WWI “build back better” plans, were linked to this vast business.

Macgregor and O’Dowd write that “the giant General Electric Company in the United States with which James Dawes was connected, was a JP Morgan entity” – and that Dawes was a “puppet of JP Morgan” and therefore of ZIM. [84]

They continue: “Owen D. Young, after whom the Young Plan was named, was a JP Morgan man and deputy chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 120 Broadway. At that same address he was a director of International General Electric”. [85]

This address also hosted the “American International Corporation” which conducted pro-Bolshevik activity in Russia, as exposed by Sutton. [86]

Totalitarian communism in Russia and Nazism in Germany were both ZIM projects.

This is why, as Preparata explains, ZIM’s “red” proxies were also in on the game of manipulating Hitler.

“None of this would have been possible without the unreserved collaboration of Soviet Russia.

“The Soviets worked in unison with the anti-German directives of Britain as if they were her most faithful ally.

“They, like Britain, appeased the Führer, and contributed abundantly to the Nazi war machine by shipping provisions to Germany throughout the entire length of the Nazi rearmament”. [87]

Our authors also expose the role in Nazi Germany of ITT – a “Morgan-controlled company” [88] which provided, among other things, parts for the rocket bombs that sent my own parents scurrying for cover in the London suburbs during WW2. [89]

Chemicals giant I.G. Farben, notorious for its proximity to the Nazi regime, was controlled by directors who included ZIM stalwarts Max Warburg of the MM Warburg bank in Hamburg and his brother Paul Warburg of Kuhn, Loeb & Co in Wall Street, one of the original planners of the Federal Reserve System at Jekyll Island. [90]

“A massive new corporate headquarters for I.G. Farben was built on Rothschild land at Frankfurt am Main, and with Wall Street funding it became the fourth largest company in the world”. [91]

Ron Chernow writes of the Dawes Plan period: “American capital and companies poured in: Ford, General Motors, E.I. Dupont, General Electric, Standard Oil of New Jersey and Dow Chemicals… This revival would provide Adolf Hitler with a splendid industrial machine and money to finance massive rearmament”. [92]

I would say that a broader ZIM aim with the two wars was to destroy Old Europe and in particular the cultures and values that could enable its peoples to resist the plan for global enslavement.

Additionally, by using a toxic fake “nationalism” as its vehicle, it was able to construct a narrative in which any opposition to its globalisation programme could thereafter be dismissed as dangerous and fascistic.

Both wars were also used to bring about the creation of the state of Israel, a cause close to the cold hearts of the Rothschilds and their accomplices.

Once again, massive reparations were extracted from “guilty” Germany, this time to finance ZIM’s settler colony in Palestine.

What has been happening since October 2023 is a shocking reminder of the horrors which this ruthless mafia is always prepared to unleash in its pursuit of total world domination.

Starting massive wars and committing genocide to pursue your agenda is bad enough, but what always sticks most in the throat regarding the global criminocrats is the utter hypocrisy with which they not only falsify history but inverse morality.

When ZIM agents accused Germany, in both wars, of advancing “plans for global conquest”, [93] they were merely projecting their own intentions onto a scapegoat.

Write Macgregor and O’Dowd: “The 1914-18 war was the greatest crime in the history of mankind, and the narrative of German guilt the biggest lie.

“British elites had long planned the war, deviously started it, and ended it by blaming Germany for having caused it.

“At Versailles, reality was comprehensively turned inside out by the perpetrators to make them appear the victims, and by controlling the writing of the history of the war they now did everything possible to ensure that the truth never emerged”. [94]

“Two disastrous world wars were generated by an immensely rich, powerful, and psychopathic Anglo-American cabal, but it was ordinary Germans who were painted as the outcasts of Europe and civilised society”. [95]

“After the war, Germany was reduced to subservient vassal status: its people were maliciously burdened with guilt and became extremely reluctant to ask questions or speak truth to power.

“Sadly, it remains that way today, if not worse. 80 years on from the end of the Second World War, with some 40 major US military and air force bases still spread throughout Germany, when the US tells successive cringing German governments to jump, they ask ‘how high?'”. [96]

Part of ZIM’s gaslighting of Germany has involved the serious playing down of the existence of the Widerstand, the resistance to Hitler within the country.

This was obviously very difficult to carry out under a brutal police state, but was rendered doubly so by the refusal of “the Allies” to give them support or reassurance.

The book details, for instance, how Carl Goerdeler, a German Resistance leader, “sought support in Britain and America but was spurned at every turn”. [97]

In the light of all this, it is clear that the real guilty party is the global gang whose racketeering, lies and manoeuvring came at the cost of millions of human lives across the world – more than 70 million in WW2 alone.

The writers sum up in their conclusion: “They tell us that ‘our’ freedom and ‘our’ liberties need to be protected, but what they really mean is that their profits and their power need to be protected.

“And that is dependant on creating fear at home and war and terror abroad. In reality, we are in thrall to state terrorism”. [98].

The problem, of course, is that most people have no idea what has really been going on, because of the full-spectrum domination of ZIM’s fake news and fake history.

If we are to end the corrupt and murderous rule of the global mafia, a necessary first step is to shed light on their evil covert activities.

Macgregor and O’Dowd’s superbly researched book is thus an important and invaluable weapon in our ongoing struggle for truth, freedom and a decent future for all of humankind.

[Audio version]

More info on Two World Wars and Hitler by Dr Jim Macgregor and Dr John O’Dowd can be found here.

A video interview with the authors can be seen here.

[1] Dr Jim Macgregor & Dr John O’Dowd, Two World Wars and Hitler: Who Was Responsible? Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics (Walterville, Oregon: Tine Day, 2025). All subsequent page references are to this work, unless otherwise stated.

[2] p. 12.

[3] pp. 12-13.

[4] p. 9.

[5] E.C. Knuth, The Empire of “The City”: The Secret History of British Financial Power (California: The Book Tree, 1944), p. 9. cit. p. 10.

[6] Knuth, p. 104, cit. p. 11.

[7] Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor, Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War (Edinburgh & London: Mainstream Publishing, 2013).

Jim Macgregor and Gerry Docherty, Prolonging the Agony: How the Anglo-American Establishment Deliberately Extended WWI by Three-and-a-Half Years (Walterville, Oregon: Trine Day, 2018).

[8] p. 665.

[9] p. 27.

[10] p. 74.

[11] Ibid.

[12] Stephen Birmingham, Our Crowd (London: Macdonald & Co, 1967), p. 26, cit. p. 74.

[13] Birmingham, p. 28, cit. p. 74.

[14] p. 75.

[15] John E Morris, ‘August Belmont Jr, the Forgotten Financier of the Gilded Age’, Financial History, Winter 2021, cit. p. 75.

[16] pp. 75-76.

[17] p. 76.

[18] Ellen Hodgson Brown, The Web of Debt: The Shocking Truth About Our Money System (Louisiana: Third Millennium Press, 2007), p. 19. cit. p. 83.

[19] p. 83.

[20] Ibid.

[21] Nomi Prins, All the Presidents’ Bankers: The Hidden Alliances that Drive American Power (New York: Nation Books, 2014), pp. 2-5, cit. p. 83.

[22] p. 83.

[23] p. 87.

[24] p. 88.

[25] p. 84.

[26] p. 85.

[27] p. 92.

[28] p. 97.

[29] https://winteroak.org.uk/2022/10/14/a-crime-against-humanity-the-great-reset-of-1914-1918/

[30] p. 368.

[31] Birmingham, pp. 8-9, cit. p. 368.

[32] Henry Morgenthau, All in a Life-Time, Chapter IX, cit. p. 369.

[33] p. 240.

[34] Webster Griffin Tarpley & Anton Chaitkin, George Bush: The Unauthorized Biography (Washington DC: Executive Intelligence Review), p. 55. cit. p. 372.

[35]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Morgenthau_Jr.#Bretton_Woods

[36] p. 406.

[37] p. 436.

[38] The Guardian, 13 October 2009, cit. p. 436.

[39] p. 437.

[40] Ibid.

[41] Ibid.

[42] p. 472.

[43] Ernst Hanfstaengl, Hitler: The Missing Years, p. 212, cit. p. 520.

[44] Christopher Andrew, The Defence of the Realm: The Authorised History of MI5 (London: Penguin Books, 2009), p. 189, cit. p. 519.

[45] p. 663.

[46] Peter Conradi, Hitler’s Piano Player (New York: Carroll & Graf Publishers, 2004) pp. vii-viii, cit. p. 471.

[47] p. 494.

[48] p. 483.

[49] p. 486.

[50] p. 496.

[51] p. 492.

[52] p. 495.

[53] p. 497.

[54] p. 498.

[55] p. 499.

[56] Gwynne Thomas, King Pawn or Black Knight (Edinburgh: Mainstream Publishing, 1995), p. 26, cit pp. 505-06.

[57] p. 506.

[58] William Shirer, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich (London: Arrow Books Reprint, 1998), p. 175, cit. p. 510.

[59] pp. 516-17.

[60] p. 518.

[61] p. 568.

[62] Guido Preparata, *The Incubation of Nazism: A Tale of Extreme Measures Undertaken by Britain to Safeguard Imperial Primacy 1900-1944 (Perugia: Ad Triarios Press, 2023), pp 99-102, cit. p. 583.

[63] https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/far-right-extremism-terrorism-tommy-robinson-funding-international-a8937116.html

[64] p. 534.

[65] Antony C. Sutton, *Wall Street and Rise of Hitler* (Sudbury: Bloomfield Books, 1976), pp. 17-18.

[66] Andrew Nagorski, Hitlerland: American Eyewitnesses to the Nazi Rise to Power (New York: Simon & Schuster, 2012), p. 92, cit. p 537.

[67] p. 536.

[68] p. 538.

[69] Conradi, p. 135, cit. p. 536.

[70] Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time (California, GSC & Associates. First printing New York, the Macmillan Company, 1966), p. 324, cit. p. 556.

[71] Charles Higham, Trading with the Enemy: The Nazi-American Money Plot 1933-1949 (Authors Guild ‘Baninprint.com edition, 2007), p. 2, cit. p. 557.

[72] p. 557.

[73] p. 556.

[74] https://winteroak.org.uk/2024/06/10/wars-resets-and-the-global-criminocracy/

[75] William Engdahl, A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order (London: Pluto Press, 1992), p. 52, cit. p. 275.

[76] Engdahl, pp. 55-56, cit. p. 345.

[77] https://www.declassifieduk.org/britain-wants-ukraines-minerals-too/ https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2023/06/ukraine-business-compact/

[78] p. 526.

[79] p. 530.

[80] pp. 530-32.

[81] p. 526.

[82] p. 527.

[83]

https://winteroak.org.uk/2022/08/02/a-developing-evil-the-malignant-historical-force-behind-the-great-reset/

https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/01/31/modernisation-means-pillage-and-profit/

https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/04/09/the-big-plan-and-the-great-gaslighting/

[84] p. 529.

[85] p. 546.

[86] Antony C. Sutton, Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution (West Hoathley: Clairview, 2016), p. 171, cit. p. 545.

See also Paul Cudenec, ‘The False Red Flag’, in Against the Dark Enslaving Empire.

https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/against-the-dark-enslaving-empire-online.pdf

[87] Guido Preparata, Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich (London: Pluto Press, 2004), p. 204, cit. p. 570.

[88] p. 547.

[89] p. 549.

[90] p. 550.

[91] p. 552.

[92] Ron Chernow, The House of Morgan (New York: Grove Press, 2001), pp. 249-50, cit. p 533.

[93] p. 384.

[94] p. 385.

[95] p. 601.

[96] p. 605.

[97] p. 622.

[98] p. 666.