“I don’t think I’ll come here again”, said my friend as we finished a once-favourite walk on a ridge high about the Cévennes here in France.

“This was always a magical place for me, but now that they’ve put that phone mast there…”

I agreed and later reflected that this was not a new experience for me.

When I lived in Worthing, England, I used to spend hours sitting on the shingle and gazing out to sea, the simple purity of water, horizon and sky transporting me into a state of timeless connection with the Great Mystery.

I am glad I got away when I did, because now that horizon is cluttered with dozens of wind turbines, an industrial sacrilege designed to fuel the same matrix of control of which phone masts form part.

I have, in fact, hit my head against this phenomenon time and time again during my life – I set out to lose myself in the divine beauty of the living world, only to find that it has been defiled by roads, or railways, or pylons, or supermarkets, or industrial sites, or housing estates.

The sky, day and night, is defaced by jet “contrails” and even one’s contemplation of the stars is ruined by the passage of endless satellites – yet another reminder of the global digital prison being constructed around us.

Every time I write about what industrialism is and why we need to turn our backs on it, readers reply with mitigating remarks, insisting that it has its good aspects, that we can turn it into a positive tool, that there would be great suffering and death if we ever decided to ditch it.

You are all entitled to your opinions, of course, but I also to mine.

And I know, from the depth of my grieving heart, that industrialism represents nothing less than the advance of life-destroying evil.

