Trudy Anrep
3d

We live in a World currently, dictated by very disordered individuals that are monotone, monochromatic , Psychopathic.

Red Pill Poet
3dEdited

“We become our true selves as much as by intuitively rejecting what is not right for us as by having some definite path in mind.” — Bang on!

Love this observation … Hesse: “So long as it was a matter of the past, this was found to be magnificent – there was not a single school textbook which was not full of praise for these exceptional individuals and their endeavours. But if it was a question of the present, and of reality, then they were hated and it is possible that the schoolmasters were specifically trained and employed to prevent, as far as possible, a generous and free kind of man from appearing in society and the greatest and most magnificent acts from taking place”.

“He sees, quite accurately in my view, the cultural decline of our societies as having been ongoing for many centuries now.” — Whenever I think of the (d)evolution of music, I'm invariably reminded of the following Zappa quote: “All the good music’s already been written by people with wigs and stuff on.”

Clearly, “the enchanted world of our hearts” is the enemy of our Enemy (TPTB), which is why TPTB spare no effort in attempting to obliterate it.

