The Cosmic Onion
2d

There’s a quiet strength here that doesn’t depend on winning.

What comes through isn’t cheerfulness in the face of collapse, but coherence — the calm that comes from realizing, late in life, that you never betrayed your inner compass, even when you didn’t yet have the full map.

The happiness you’re pointing to isn’t denial or consolation. It’s the byproduct of having lived in alignment — of knowing that whatever the outer results, you answered the call when it came and kept answering it.

Coffee, rain, animals, comrades, small rituals — these aren’t escapes. They’re evidence that life still moves where it’s allowed to, and that joy itself can be a form of refusal.

Most people spend their later years trying to justify themselves. This reads like someone who no longer needs to.

That’s rare. And earned.

Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
2d

Season's greetings!

“However, I have to say that, on a personal level, I remain a resolutely cheerful individual, prone rather to chuckling over the absurdities of the modern world than to gnashing my teeth or tearing my hair out.” — And so should we all.

“Whether I was opposing globalisation or road-building, “anti-terrorism” laws or warmongering, CCTV surveillance or the privatisation of public land and services, the bankers’ bail-out or the Covid lockdowns, I was always opposing the nefarious activities and influence of one and the same entity.” — While you knew not, at the time, the connection between all the things you opposed, the innate wisdom that is within us all may well have known and been guiding you all the while, however subconsciously.

Whether it's apparent or not, what you do makes a difference — and not merely theoretically or philosophically. What we ALL do makes a difference.

21 more comments...

