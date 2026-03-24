Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
8h

Choice cut: “What we would find in front of us would look nothing like a “theory” or an “opinion”, but would be a revelation of the corrupt and criminal mechanism which really makes the modern world go round.

Most people still cannot see it, even when it’s right under their noses, and remain distracted by the images projected on to the protective screen of propaganda hiding this malevolent mechanism.”

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
8h

Your a master. Thank you..

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