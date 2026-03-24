[I read the article here]

The infrastructure of a global state has been in the course of being quietly assembled for at least a century now, as I showed with my recent article on the post-WWI “peace” talks. [1]

And once you realise that this agenda has been relentlessly advanced across the decades, in different realms and by different agents, you start to see evidence of it everywhere.

One of the key stepping stones to the New World Order has been the European Union, which completed the dismantling of national sovereignties which had begun in 1919.

And the life story of a man who played a crucial role in European centralisation tells us all that we need to know about who was behind it.

Jozef Hieronim Retinger (1883-1960) is commemorated with a plaque in the city of his birth, Krakow in Poland, which hails him as a “great pioneer of European unity”. [2]

William Engdahl writes: “While Retinger’s name was virtually unknown to the world at large, he was one of the most influential string-pullers of the postwar period in Europe and the United States”. [3]

In his Archives du mondialisme, Pierre Hillard explains that Retinger (pictured) had Jewish roots, with records showing that his grandfather converted from Judaism to Catholicism in 1827. [4]

And he notes that the family lived in a part of Poland known for its many Frankist Jews – who believed, as I have previously explained, that it was their duty to “convert” to Christianity in order to infiltrate the Church and destroy it from within. [5]

Indeed, Hillard shows that Retinger was connected to Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro (1843-1913), whom he identifies as an important instigator of the take-over process described by Carlo Alberto Agnoli within the pages of his Archives.

He says of Rampolla: “This character created a whole network which made possible the continuation of his objectives after his death in 1913: the assimilation of the Church to the ‘dogma’ of the talmudo-kabbalistic synagogue”. [6]

In a letter written in 1949, Retinger reveals: “During my adolescent years I was preparing for my ecclesiastical life and at the age of 18 I was supposed to leave for Rome, where the benevolence of Cardinal Rampolla had reserved me a place at the Accademia dei Nobili Ecclesiastici, when a week before my departure I decided to take the path, which seemed to me more difficult, of serving my faith and my country in a secular role”. [7]

Hillard comments: “Cardinal Rampolla (pictured) for the spiritual aspect (heralding Vatican II) and Jozef Retinger in the temporal realm (the European construction) constituted the ‘holy’ globalist family at the source of events allowing the acceleration and formatting of the New World Order in the course of the 20th century and into the 21st”. [8]

The profile of Retinger on Wikipedia describes him as an “international political activist with access to some of the leading power brokers of the 20th century” and “a Freemason with a reputation as a grey eminence”. [9]

Having studied in both Paris and Munich, when WWI broke out Retinger appears to have made connections with British intelligence services – the writer Stephen Dorril identifies Retinger as having later been an “MI6 agent”. [10]

During the war, says Wikipedia, he also had “meetings with leading Zionists of the time, including Chaim Weizmann, Vladimir Zhabotinski, and Nahum Sokolow”. [11]

By the way, all three of these men were also to meet with Italy’s Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, as I have detailed – behind so many apparently different “political” movements lies the same tangled and sordid web of global criminality. [12]

We learn that in 1916 Retinger “became a ‘courier’ in the secretive European dynastic negotiation suing for peace with Austria” and that this was approved by several leading names including David Lloyd George and Georges Clemenceau (pictured), both of whose zio-globalist connections I recently set out. [13]

In 1918 Retinger was “banned from France” following his “political meddling” in Austria-Hungary and in the emergent Soviet Union. [14]

He was moving all over the place – to Cuba, Mexico and in 1921, while on “an obscure mission to the United States” was arrested and imprisoned in Laredo, Texas.

The woman dispatched from Mexico to get him released was the communist sympathiser Katherine Anne Porter – in her biography he is presented both as a “Polish intriguer” and a “British Marxist”. [15]

Fast-forwarding to the Second World War, Retinger was part of Władysław Sikorski’s Polish government-in-exile in London and was lucky enough to have decided at the last minute not to travel on the flight on which Sikorski met his death in what Wikispooks describes as “an airplane accident (or assassination)”. [16]

That invaluable website also describes how he was parachuted into Nazi-occupied Poland in April 1944 “to try to obtain from the leaders of the Polish resistance movement (the AK) a more conciliatory attitude vis-a-vis the Soviet requirements”. [17]

But his mission was a failure and he had to be evacuated from Poland with the help of the RAF.

Wikipedia tells us that elements in the Polish underground Home Army were, for some reason, “convinced Retinger was not acting in the interests of his country and should therefore be ‘removed’… One apparent attempt to liquidate him was allegedly based on a ‘death sentence’ sanctioned by General Kazimierz Sosnkowski”. [18]

No sooner had WW2 ended, than Retinger threw himself into his mission to lay the foundations for a European superstate.

He chose to launch this, on May 7 1946, at London’s Chatham House (The Royal Institute of International Affairs) which, as I showed in 2024, is an organ of the Rothschilds’ corrupt “public-private imperial mafia”. [19]

In his Memoirs of an Eminence Grise, Retinger adds: “A few weeks later I went to Brussels, where I had a long talk with Paul van Zeeland, who agreed with me that we should try to revive the concept of the unity of Europe by applying it first to the economic field”.

Paul Van Zeeland (1893-1973) had been Belgian PM from 1935 to 1937 and had, as a young man, got his big break in life in the form of a grant from the Commission for Relief in Belgium (CRB). [20]

This supposedly “humanitarian” entity was in fact conducting what Jim Macgregor and Gerry Docherty call “one of the world’s greatest con jobs”. [21]

As I explain in The Great Racket, the man in charge of it was Herbert Clark Hoover, later the 31st President of the United States, whom the two authors do not hesitate to call a “confidence trickster and a crook”. [22]

It turns out that he was deeply connected to the circles that had planned the very wartime disaster which he was now allegedly alleviating.

Macgregor and Docherty write: “The American-born mining engineer lived in London for years and was a business colleague of the Rothschilds.

“He was a friend of Alfred Milner… He had assisted Alfred Milner in South Africa. He held shares in the Rothschilds’ Rio Tinto Company and was associated with the same all-powerful Rothschild dynasty which invested in his Zinc Corporation”. [23]

“When Herbert Hoover (pictured) negotiated the massive loans for Belgian Relief from Allied governments he used the J.P. Morgan organizations in America, co-ordinated through Morgan Guaranty Trust of New York which, in turn, made the requisite transfer to London”. [24]

“Financial muscle was never far from his center of power. The Morgan/Rothschild axis was wrapped around the entire project”. [25]

Funded by Hoover and the global mafia, Van Zeeland headed off to Princeton to study the US financial system and in 1922, back in Belgium, he published the book La réforme bancaire aux Etats-Unis d’Amérique de 1913 à 1921. Le système de réserve fédérale (‘Banking reform in the USA from 1913 to 1921. The federal reserve system’). [26]

He duly went to work at the La Banque nationale de Belgique, Belgium’s central bank, becoming its director and then vice-governor. [27]

His post-WW2 discussions with fellow globalist Retinger led to them creating the Independent League for Economic Co-operation.

Also involved, as Retinger confirms, was former Belgian foreign minister Paul-Henri Spaak (1899-1972), pictured, whose father Paul Spaak (1871-1936) was a friend of Bernhard Rothschild (1884–1964). [28]

These connections will come as no surprise to anyone who has studied the Rothschilds’ activities.

I write in The Great Racket: “The centralising of economic and political power suits the interests of global capitalists like the Rothschilds and so they were enthusiastic builders of what has been variously called the Common Market, the EEC and the EU.

“Guy de Rothschild became known as ‘EEC banker Rothschild’ and the family was behind the plan for a new transnational currency called the ‘eurco’ (‘European Composite Unit’), based on the values of nine major European currencies, the forerunner of the later ecu and now the euro”. [29]

Historian Niall Ferguson comments that the Rothschilds have always had a vested financial interest in “the continuation and expansion of a global economic system in which capital, goods and indeed people could move as freely and as securely as possible”. [30]

In his Memoirs, Retinger helpfully names several other people who worked with him in his tyranny-constructing endeavours.

For instance, he speaks of the “full support” he received from “my Dutch friends, and especially Senator Pieter Kerstens”. [31]

A biographical profile of Petrus Adrianus (Piet) Kerstens (1896-1958) reveals that he was involved in Dutch imperialism (globalism) in the 1930s and became chairman of the Volksraad in Nederlands Indië – today Indonesia.

It adds: “On the brink of the capitulation to the Japanese invaders, Piet was called by the Dutch Queen to join the Dutch government-in-exile in London, in which he occupied the position of Minister of Economic Affairs between 1942 and 1944. He managed to develop excellent relations with the government of the USA”. [32]

Retinger continues: “Coming back to London I consulted my old friend, Major General Sir Colin Gubbins, who by that time had left the Army and joined industry. He too proved enthusiastic and helped me to start the League in Britain”.

Colin Gubbins (1896-1976), pictured below, was head of the notorious Special Operations Executive (SOE), described by Wikispooks as “a British agency operating during the Second World War, with responsibility for ‘special operations’ including psychological warfare, assassinations and paramilitary activities”. [33]

Wikipedia, for its part, remarks: “The mode of warfare encouraged and promoted by SOE is considered by several modern commentators to have established the modern model that many alleged terrorist organisations emulate”. [34]

I wrote about Gubbins’ activities more than a decade ago, when focusing on NATO’s false-flag terrorism network, Gladio.

“The Special Operations Executive had officially been disbanded in January 1946, but was secretly kept alive for the Cold War and on June 30 1947 a new ‘Special Operations’ section was set up within MI6 under Gubbins. SOE personnel remained after the end of the war in Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, Turkey and elsewhere as part of this new anti-communist operation, working closely alongside the Americans… In Britain the Special Operations Executive – which had formed the wartime stay-behind units – was, naturally enough, involved. While the USA provided much of the funding for Gladio, Britain played a major role. There was a base near London and Gladio recruits trained with the SAS at Fort Monckton near Portsmouth, at Poole and also at Hereford – home of the SAS”. [35]

It sounds as if Gubbins was a good fit for the global mafia and its murderous manipulations. Military researcher Malcolm Atkin writes: “Such is the aura that has been created around him that barely a word of criticism has been published about his story. Yet during the war itself he was viewed with suspicion, viewed as being overly-ambitious and even by one contemporary as ‘evil’”. [36]

Retinger says Gubbins put him in touch with Edward Beddington-Behrens (1897-1968) whom he describes as “a well-known industrialist and financier”.

Beddington-Behrens had already been part of the globalist conspiracy after WWI, as one of the British representatives at the sovereignty-denying League of Nations. [37]

He went on to chair the British Committee of the European League for Economic Cooperation and became president of the European Movement, for which he was knighted in 1957. In 1966, he published a book called Is There Any Choice? Britain Must Join Europe. [38]

Not mentioned in his Wikipedia profile, but pointed out by Wikispooks, is that Beddington-Behrens was a high-ranking intelligence officer, who rose to become a Deputy Chief (Army) (DC/A) of MI6. [39]

The British Jews in the First World War website reveals that as well as his intelligence and business activities, he was an “occasional lecturer at London School of Economics” and attended the West London Synagogue. [40]

Retinger writes that amongst others who joined his League was Leslie Hore-Belisha (1893-1957), whom I mentioned in my 2025 article ‘Financiers, Fabians and Fascists’. [41]

This Jewish politician (pictured), a Liberal cabinet minster who went on to be “highly successful in modernising the British road system”, was an early supporter of Oswald Mosley, the keen “moderniser” who later led the British Union of Fascists. [42]

Retinger goes on: “As for France, we thought the best man to approach would be Daniel Serruys. As a young man he had worked with Clemenceau and had been Secretary of the French Delegation at the Congress of Versailles.

“Later he negotiated many important international economic and financial agreements. When I saw him in 1946 he had already retired from Government service and was on the board of the great chemical firm of St Gobain and the Chairman of the Union Economique et Douanière formed many years before the War to promote free trade in Europe”.

“He knew everybody in the Western economic world and, notwithstanding his dictatorial manner, he managed to interest many important people in our ideas”.

French Wikipedia says Serruys was to be found “at the intersection of several spheres, the intellectual world, the senior civil service, and the business world”. [43]

We are again reminded of the global mafia’s fascist franchise in another passage from Retinger’s Memoirs.

He writes: “For obvious political reasons we did not think it wise at that stage to try to organize a German Section. It was not until the Congress of Europe at The Hague in May 1948 that we began seriously to think about it. Later, under the leadership of Herr Hermann Abs, the German Section greatly contributed to the work of the League”.

This reference to “obvious political reasons” dictating discretion and Retinger’s previous remark about the desire to “revive” the concept of the unity of Europe points to a definite continuity between the Third Reich and post-war European centralisation!

Wikipedia tells us that Hermann Josef Abs (1901-1994), pictured, “was a leading banker during the Nazi regime” being “a member of the board of directors of Deutsche Bank from 1938 to 1945, as well as of 44 other companies, including IG Farben. [44]

“As the most powerful commercial banker of the Third Reich, he was, according to economic journalist Adam LeBor, ‘the lynchpin of the continent wide plunder’.

“The Allies arrested him in January 1946; however, British intervention got him freed after three months, and German courts later dropped all charges”.

This allowed the Nazi banker to resume his activities as if nothing had happened and he was heavily involved in the post-war “build back better” of Germany.

The profile adds: “He chaired the German credit facility that distributed the counterpart funds created by the Marshall Plan. Working closely with Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, he was a leader in rebuilding heavy industry, and helped draft the investment policy for basic industries in 1952.

“He played a major diplomatic role in resolving the pre-war German debts at the London War Debt Agreement of 1953. In 1953 he negotiated the restitution to Israel and individual Jews for the Holocaust”.

Abs’ career, including his involvement with Retinger in building what was to become the EU, only makes sense if you realise that the Nazi regime was a golem created by the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, to advance its intergenerational plan for world domination. [45]

Retinger also went to the USA in 1946 to rally support for the European stepping stone to global governance, although it sounds as if they did not need much convincing.

He writes: “I found in America a unanimous approval for our ideas among financiers, businessmen and politicians.

“Mr. Leffingwell, senior partner in J. P. Morgan’s, Nelson and David Rockefeller, Alfred Sloan, Chairman of the Dodge Motor Company, Charles Hook, President of the American Rolling Mills Company, Sir William Wiseman, partner in Kuhn Loeb, George Franklin, and especially my old friend, Adolf Berle Jr, were all in favour, and Berle agreed to lead the American Section”.

I think this list speaks for itself, although it is worth noting that Retinger’s old friend Berle had been a member of the American delegation to the Paris Peace Conference after WWI, specifically “advocating for smaller nations’ rights of self-determination”. [46]

This, as I said at the start of this piece, was an earlier phase of the globalisation project.

The Columbia 250 site describes Berle (pictured) as “a child prodigy who became an economic theorist and policy maker, helped craft the banking and securities laws of the New Deal and shaped twentieth-century ideas about property and power.

“He was born in 1895 in Boston, the son of Christian Zionist Adolph Augustus Berle, and matriculated at Harvard University at the age of 14”.

“Berle helped to shape the post-Depression economy from inside an office at the Columbia University law school. Jordan Schwartz, Berle’s biographer, explains his significance to the economic planning of his day: ‘Aspiring to be the Marx of the shareholding class, a great social critic who rallied people to corporate liberalism, he sought to transform the system rather than abolish it — a task he considered as revolutionary as uprooting capitalism itself’”. [47]

Retinger then organised the 1948 Hague Conference with Duncan Sandys, the son-in-law of Rothschild-linked Winston Churchill. [48]

This called for a political, economic and monetary union of Europe – Hillard writes that it “allowed the official launch of the European construction giving birth to the European Economic Community (EEC) with the Treaty of Rome in 1957 then, by rebound, to the European Union in 1992”. [49]

The conference was funded by the American Committee on United Europe (ACUE), of which Wikispooks says Retinger was one of only three European members, along with Winston Churchill and Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi.

It adds that ACUE was “a front organization created in 1948 by the CIA, the State Department and the Council on Foreign Relations, to coordinate American aid for the European unification project… Retinger was responsible for distributing the millions of dollars made available to encourage these goals”. [50]

This ongoing connection was even revealed in the mainstream Daily Telegraph in 2001, in an article entitled ‘Euro-federalists financed by US spy chief’.

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard wrote there that declassified US government documents showed that “ACUE financed the European Movement, the most important federalist organisation in the post-war years. In 1958, for example, it provided 53.5 per cent of the movement’s funds”. [51]

Wikispooks argues that the ACUE funding proves that the European unity movement “was a heavily US-driven project”, [52] but I would say that it was a ZIM project financed via its US branch!

Indeed, we come back full circle to Retinger’s connections to the parallel judeo-supremacist plot to take over the Roman Catholic Church when we learn that among the Hague delegates was Vatican diplomat Giovanni Montini, later to become Pope Paul VI. [53]

As I described in ‘Vipers in the Vatican‘, in 1971 Paul VI publicly met with representatives of the zio-masonic entity B’nai B’rith and he gave his name to the Audience Hall at the Vatican that notoriously looks like a snake’s head. [54]

The nature of the beast in question is further revealed by the fact that, as Wikipedia records, “Retinger was the initiator and architect of the informal Bilderberg conferences in 1952-54 and was their permanent secretary until his premature death in London in 1960”. [55]

Bilderberg is described by Wikispooks as “an international deep state milieu of major importance” at which “around 120 financiers, military leaders, heads of corporations, nation states and deep politicians meet to discuss projects of mutual interest (such as, according to a former chairman, the creation of the Euro)”.

Its proceedings are held under the “Chatham House Rule”, devised by that zio-globalist think tank, which stipulates that “participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, may be revealed”. [57]

Funnily enough, the European Central Bank also makes use of the Chatham House Rule. [58]

At least 26 of the Hague Congress attendees were later to attend Bilderberg events, including the aforementioned financier/spook Beddington-Behrens and central banker van Zeeland. [59] The same is true of “evil” terrorism chief Gubbins and Nazi banker Abs. [60]

In August 2024 I wrote about the strange career of a woman called Samantha Cohen (pictured, centre), who was first a local reporter in Australia, then a speechwriter for the Queensland state government, then an adviser on “indigenous Affairs and Mining and Resources” to the federal government, then a Buckingham Palace press officer in London, then assistant private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, then “ethics” advisor to UK premier Boris Johnson, then trustee of a pseudo-environmental NGO, then chief executive of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, then Johnson’s Director of the Office of the Prime Minister, then chief of staff at the Rothschilds’ Rio Tinto mining corporation. [61]

Her CV effectively presents us with a cross-section of the invisible corridors of power inside the Global Corporation.

Retinger’s life path provides a similar insight on an ever bigger scale, linking Freemasonry, the infiltration of the Church, Chatham House, British intelligence, false-flag terrorism, Zionism, Fascism, Communism, the USA and the CIA, central banking, industrialism, finance, European centralisation and the Bilderberg network.

So what do we see if we slot these two cross-sections into each other, perhaps at the intersection of the British state?

And what if we additionally slotted in not just the articles to which I have already linked here, but also my exposures of industrialism, modernisation, imperialism, impact investment, the Cold War, WEF, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, UNESCO, the Invisible College, Karl Marx, China, the Noahide Laws and Zionist collaboration with Nazism? [62]

What we would find in front of us would look nothing like a “theory” or an “opinion”, but would be a revelation of the corrupt and criminal mechanism which really makes the modern world go round.

Most people still cannot see it, even when it’s right under their noses, and remain distracted by the images projected on to the protective screen of propaganda hiding this malevolent mechanism.

They also remain spellbound by the gaslighting that tells them that noticing the very bad things being carried out by the global mafia makes you a very bad person.

The point of articles like this is to try to wake these people up and alert them to what is really going on in our world – so please do share it with the unenlightened!

It will only be when enough of us have clearly seen the mafia’s malignant machinery that we will be able to throw a million spanners into its works and bring it, at long last, to a shuddering and conclusive halt.

[1] Paul Cudenec, ‘War, peace and global control’,

https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/16/war-peace-and-global-control/

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[3] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[4] Archives of Tarnow Cathedral, Poland, Liber natorum et baptisatorum, Vol 3 1810-1833, p. 58, cit. Pierre Hillard, Archives du mondialisme: De la guerre contre l’Ancien et le Nouveau Testament (Lopérec: Editions Nouvelle Terre, 2019), p. 228. All translations are my own.

[5] Ibid.

Paul Cudenec, ‘Vipers in the Vatican’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/20/vipers-in-the-vatican/

[6] Hillard, p. 227.

[7] Hillard, p. 229.

[8] Ibid.

[9] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[10] Dorril, Stephen, A Critical Review: MI6: Fifty years of special operations (2010), Doctoral thesis, University of Huddersfield, p. 27, https://eprints.hud.ac.uk/id/eprint/9763/1/sdorrilfinalthesis.pdf

[11] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[12] See Paul Cudenec, ‘Benito Mussolini and the New World Order’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/02/05/benito-mussolini-and-the-new-world-order/

[13] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

Paul Cudenec, ‘The Big Three and the global cabal’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/13/the-big-three-and-the-global-cabal/

[14] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[15] Janis P Stout, Katherine Anne Porter: A Sense of the Times – Minds of the new South (University of Virginia Press, 1995), pp. 47–51, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[16] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[17] Ibid.

[18] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[19] Joseph Retinger, Memoirs of an Eminence Grise, https://www.cvce.eu/obj/joseph_retinger_memoirs_of_an_eminence_grise-en-9bfcae37-96f9-4187-83d5-346e9cfda4b1.html

Paul Cudenec, ‘Power and corruption: the public-private imperial mafia’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2024/05/15/power-and-corruption-the-public-private-imperial-mafia/

[20] https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Van_Zeeland

[21] Jim Macgregor and Gerry Docherty, Prolonging the Agony: How the Anglo-American Establishment Deliberately Extended WWI by Three-and-a-Half Years (Walterville, OR: Trine Day, 2018), p. 233, cit. Paul Cudenec, *The Great Racket (2023), p. 162,

https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/the-great-racket–1.pdf

[22] Macgregor and Docherty, Prolonging the Agony, p. 204, cit. The Great Racket, p. 163.

[23] Macgregor and Docherty, Prolonging the Agony, pp. 204-05, cit. The Great Racket, p. 163.

[24] Macgregor and Docherty, Prolonging the Agony, p. 229, cit. The Great Racket, p. 163.

[25] Macgregor and Docherty, Prolonging the Agony, p. 231, cit. The Great Racket, pp. 163-64.

[26] https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Van_Zeeland

[27] Ibid.

[28] https://www.cvce.eu/obj/joseph_retinger_memoirs_of_an_eminence_grise-en-9bfcae37-96f9-4187-83d5-346e9cfda4b1.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Rothschild

[29] Niall Ferguson, The House of Rothschild: The World’s Greatest Banker 1849-1999 (New York: Penguin, 2000), p. 486, cit. The Great Racket, p. 288.

[30] Ferguson, p. 294, cit The Great Racket, p. 288.

[31]https://www.cvce.eu/obj/joseph_retinger_memoirs_of_an_eminence_grise-en-9bfcae37-96f9-4187-83d5-346e9cfda4b1.html

[32] https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Kerstens-112

[33] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/SOE

[34] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_Operations_Executive#Later_analysis_and_commentaries

[35] Paul Cudenec, Antibodies, Anarchangels and Other Essays (Sussex: Winter Oak, 2013), p. 79, https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/antibodies-and-anarchangelsweb.pdf

[36] https://www.mwatkin.com/controlling-the-narrative

[37] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Beddington-Behrens

[38] Ibid.

[39] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Edward_Beddington-Behrens

[40] https://www.jewsfww.uk/edward-beddington-behrens-major-sir-cmg-mc.php

[41] Paul Cudenec, ‘Financiers, Fabians and Fascists’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/09/13/financiers-fabians-and-fascists/

[42] Daniel Ritschel, The Politics of Planning: The Debate on Economic Planning in Britain in the 1930s (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 1997), p. 6, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leslie_Hore-Belisha

[43] https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Serruys

[44] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermann_Josef_Abs

[45] Paul Cudenec, ‘The Nazi regime was a Zionist golem’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/01/08/the-acorn-108/#2

[46] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolf_A._Berle

[47] https://c250.columbia.edu/c250_celebrates/remarkable_columbians/a_a_berle.html

[48] Paul Cudenec, Enemies of the People (2022), https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/enemiesofthepeopleol.pdf

[49] Hillard, p. 230.

[50] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[51] https://web.archive.org/web/20081014191836/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/1356047/Euro-federalists-financed-by-US-spy-chiefs.html

[52] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/1948_Hague_Congress

[53] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[54] Paul Cudenec, ‘Vipers in the Vatican’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/20/vipers-in-the-vatican/

[55] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger

[56] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Bilderberg

[57] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chatham_House_Rule

[58] Ibid.

[59] https://wikispooks.com/wiki/1948_Hague_Congress

[60] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colin_Gubbins#Later_life

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Hermann_Abs

[61] Paul Cudenec, ‘The strange career of Samantha Cohen’

https://winteroak.org.uk/2024/08/21/the-strange-career-of-samantha-cohen/

[62] Paul Cudenec, ‘Totalitarian industrial slavery: the modernisation weapon’,

https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/02/25/totalitarian-industrial-slavery-the-modernisation-weapon/

Paul Cudenec, ‘Modernisation means pillage and profit’,

https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/01/31/modernisation-means-pillage-and-profit/

Paul Cudenec, ‘The military mechanism of zimperial occupation’,

https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/12/01/the-military-mechanism-of-zimperial-occupation/

‘Impact Slavery’, https://winteroak.org.uk/impact-slavery/

Paul Cudenec, ‘Fake anti-communists’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/09/08/fake-anti-communists/

Paul Cudenec, ‘The truth about Davos, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/01/17/the-truth-about-davos/

Paul Cudenec, The Single Global Mafia,

https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/cudenec-the-single-global-mafia.pdf

Paul Cudenec, ‘The Ford Foundation: a fork-tongued global mafia front’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/09/01/the-ford-foundation-a-fork-tongued-global-mafia-front/

Paul Cudenec, ‘Lifting the lid on a bankster stink-tank’,

https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/07/05/lifting-the-lid-on-a-bankster-stink-tank/

Paul Cudenec, UNESCO’s war on the truth, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/09/22/unescos-war-on-the-truth/

Paul Cudenec, ‘The Invisible College and the plan for our enslavement’,

https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/08/11/the-invisible-college-and-the-plan-for-our-enslavement/

Paul Cudenec, ‘Karl Marx and the throb of evil’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/05/20/karl-marx-and-the-throb-of-evil/

Paul Cudenec, ‘China and the same old global mafia’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/06/china-and-the-same-old-global-mafia/

Paul Cudenec, ‘The globalist gag and the rainbow flag’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/02/09/the-globalist-gag-and-the-rainbow-flag/

Paul Cudenec, ‘A Joint embrace of evil’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/01/28/a-joint-embrace-of-evil/