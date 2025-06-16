[I sing and play it here]
Born in a world on its head
Lost in a labyrinth of lies
Our culture is virtually dead
Thanks to those who corrupt and despise
Chained in a dungeon of doubt
We can’t even trust what we see
It seems that there is no way out
It seems that we’ll never be free
But we will rise up like the soaring sun
We will shine our light on what they’ve done
We will sweep away this tyranny
And be what we are meant to be
Trapped by a devilish spell
Our lives are a web of nightmares
They tell us we’re stuck in this hell
They tell us our future is theirs
But we have a strength yet unfurled
We have a fire deep inside
We are the soul of the world
With beauty divine as our guide
And we will rise up like the soaring sun
We will shine our light on what they’ve done
We will sweep away this tyranny
And be what we are meant to be
Love it!
If Shane McGowan were Paul Cudenec (or vice-versa) … who knew? Amen brother!
Well done, Paul!