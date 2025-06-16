[I sing and play it here]

Born in a world on its head

Lost in a labyrinth of lies

Our culture is virtually dead

Thanks to those who corrupt and despise

Chained in a dungeon of doubt

We can’t even trust what we see

It seems that there is no way out

It seems that we’ll never be free

But we will rise up like the soaring sun

We will shine our light on what they’ve done

We will sweep away this tyranny

And be what we are meant to be

Trapped by a devilish spell

Our lives are a web of nightmares

They tell us we’re stuck in this hell

They tell us our future is theirs

But we have a strength yet unfurled

We have a fire deep inside

We are the soul of the world

With beauty divine as our guide

And we will rise up like the soaring sun

We will shine our light on what they’ve done

We will sweep away this tyranny

And be what we are meant to be