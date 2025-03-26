It may seem odd, at first sight, that someone who recently warned against taking political “personalities” too seriously is now reviewing a book about the lives of the French presidential couple.

Thanks to the publicity given by Candace Owens, I probably don’t have to explain that, in Devenir Brigitte (Becoming Brigitte in the English version), French author Xavier Poussard states that Emmanuel Macron’s other half, “Brigitte”, was born a man, Jean-Michel Trogneux. [1]

The meticulous detective work that led him to this conclusion is a delight to read in its fully-referenced detail and cannot be lightly dismissed.

The matter of “Brigitte’s” identity does carry political importance, as I will explain towards the end of this piece.

But for me the principal interest in the book is that it confirms the exact point that I was making in that previous article – that political figureheads are mere puppets of a much greater, hidden, power.

Its pages are littered with accounts of Macron associates who are in globalist bodies like the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission and the Parisian Establishment club Le Siècle. [2][3]

It also reveals links with drug dealing and corrupt allocation of public funds on a massive scale. [4]

The Rothschilds’ connections to the French president are well-known, with even the Wall Street Journal having noted their role in “the calculated rise of Macron”. [5]

When Macron worked for the Rothschild bank, colleagues noted with astonishment his rapid promotion despite minimal ability, his exemption from the usual rules and his direct line to David de Rothschild over the heads of his immediate superiors. [6]

Political mover and shaker Jacques Attali, who was the right-hand man of Guy de Rothschild at the Fonds social juif unifié (Unified Jewish Social Fund) has boasted: “Emmanuel Macron? It was me who discovered him. I even invented him”. [7]

His twin brother Bernard Attali, described here as “closely linked to the CIA”, organised a secret meeting in 2012 at which leading financiers agreed to support the Socialist Party presidential candidate François Hollande on condition that Macron was appointed his economic adviser. [8]

Macron ended up becoming minister of the economy without ever having been elected by the French public. [9]

He himself admitted he was Rothschild’s “hedge” and “cover” – “When the left is in power, I will be his protection”. [10]

The reality of Macron’s presidency was summed up by economist Gaël Giraud, who referred on YouTube to the word in Paris that Macron was nothing but David de Rothschild’s henchman.

“So, in a certain way, Emmanuel Macron, the person on whom we are all very focused, is not very interesting. He’s just a young man carrying out a programme dictated to him by others, notably David de Rothschild”. [11]

David de Rothschild flanked by the presidential couple

Alongside the Macron pair’s connections to the Rothschilds are their close links to the LGBT scene in Paris which one would not expect of a heterosexual married couple. [12]

Their cultural affinities perhaps reflect the influence of their associations, with many French people shocked by their bad-taste redecoration of the presidential palace and by “Brigitte’s” suggestion that the reconstructed roof of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris should be topped by a kind of erect phallus, with golden balls at its base. [13]

The president’s “wife” was also present when Rothschild-linked businessman Marc Ladreit Lacharrière hired Thomas Jolly to direct the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which notoriously included a pastiche of The Last Supper featuring drag queens. [14]

If Poussard’s conclusion is correct, there are obviously gay and transgender dimensions to the Macron couple’s story, but also a potentially paedocriminal one, since Emmanuel was underage when they met, at his school.

Indeed, the book reveals multiple links between Macron’s milieu and paedocriminality, to an extent that cannot easily be explained by mere coincidence.

And this phenomenon is not separable from the political and economic agendas in the networks around Macron.

For example, we learn how pro-EU “socialist” Olivier Duhamel (pictured), a stalwart of Le Siècle club, was in 2021 revealed to have raped his “13 or 14-year-old” stepson. [15]

Former Socialist Party minister of justice Elisabeth Guigou had to step down from her appointment to lead an official commission into child abuse because of her association with Duhamel. [16]

She was already regarded with suspicion by many because of a lack of action, when minister, regarding the Zandvoort paedocriminality scandal. [17]

It is instructive to learn that Guigou, of Le Siècle club and the Trilateral Commission, teamed up with Peter Sutherland, then boss of Goldman Sachs International, to put forward an imperialist plan for a new “Euro-African” economic bloc stuffed full of 3 billion units of lucrative human capital. [18]

Poussard explains how it emerged in 2022 that David de Rothschild’s personal bodyguard, Christian Giroud, had been dispatched to silence a victim of Jacques Bouthier of the Vilavi insurance group, who was accused of recruiting adolescents, including a 14-year-old Romanian girl, to satisfy his sexual desires.

The aim of the operation was to bury the affair, get back a compromising video, track down one of Bouthier’s alleged “sex slaves” and forcibly take them out of the country. [19]

This was described as a “criminal mission” by mainstream newspaper Le Parisien. [20]

Readers will probably not be surprised to learn that the Rothschilds are also connected to Jeffrey Epstein (pictured) and his paedocriminal blackmail operation.

Edouard de Rothschild and Edmond de Rothschild have both appeared in Epstein’s black books. [21]

The Wall Street Journal revealed in May 2023 that after the death of Edmond de Rothschild, his daughter-in-law Ariane de Rothschild, now head of the Edmond de Rothschild group, maintained business links with Epstein, including a dozen meetings between 2013 and 2019. [22]

Poussard says Epstein was also close to Evelyn de Rothschild and his wife Lynn Forester de Rothschild and notes that Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell was a close Rothschild associate. [23]

He adds: “In addition, the World Jewish Congress (WJC), where the current chairman of the governing board of trustees is none other than David de Rothschild, has had two of its most senior representatives at the heart of the ‘Epstein system’: the current president of the WJC, Ronald Lauder, who provided Jeffrey Epstein with the use of an Austrian passport, and his predecessor Edgar Bronfman, who co-founded the Mega Group, one of the principal mechanisms used to finance the operation led by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell”. [24]

It is now, I think, widely understood in clued-up circles that Epstein’s operation was linked to Israeli intelligence agencies.

But what is perhaps not always grasped is that these do not simply serve the interests of the state of Israel, but those of the broader zio-imperialist mafia, ZIM, headed by the Rothschilds.

Along with the likes of the CIA, MI5 and MI6, they constitute that criminal network’s (taxpayer-funded) secret police – their paedocriminal blackmailing operations are key to the maintenance of ZIM control.

As I said at the start of this review, the details exposed in Devenir Brigitte are important, even if you find the gender or sexuality of its subject matter to be of no interest at all.

This is because of the enormous, almost unbelievable, scale of the deception that is thereby revealed.

The sensational aspects of the story are drawing in people who perhaps would not have been tempted by an account of, say, large-scale financial fraud.

And what they are faced with in Poussard’s book is a ruling clique that lies compulsively, that seemingly delights in its lies and that hypocritically accuses others of being the actual liars.

Macron’s Elysée Palace has even been described by the news organisation Mediapart as a “fake news factory”. [25]

And, when the real nature of that system becomes apparent for the first time to these people, their world becomes a different place.

Rather than being trapped in the half-truths of conventional politics, running round in electoral cycles and clinging to colour-coded clichés and certainties, they see the real picture.

Suddenly the old labels don’t matter any more, as mainstream journalist Emmanuelle Anizon concedes, in her own way, in the 2024 book L’Affaire Madame.

She describes two men, both in their 30s, who have been at the forefront of exposing the Macron scandal.

They are involved, she says, in the “same denunciation of the elites and their alleged deviancies, which are notably sexual, even paedocriminal”.

“On one side there is Aurélien Poirson-Atlan, a surname of Jewish origin, close to the far-left lawyer Juan Branco, and on the other Xavier Poussard, editor of a far-right journal accused of anti-semitism.

“The alliance would have been unthinkable 20 years ago, but seems obvious to them today”. [26]

Simultaneously, across the world, we have a generation of young adults who have seen what Israel has been doing in Palestine and have rejected the propaganda telling them they are not allowed to condemn it because of events in Nazi-occupied Europe 80 years ago.

Having had their faces rubbed in the blatant complicity of governments and media, they have also been condemned as “anti-semitic” for their moral stance against the Zionist war crimes and have thus necessarily learned to see through the systematic gaslighting that worked so well until very recently.

Daylight is increasingly being shed on a monstrous entity that has long remained hidden in the shadows.

This has opened up a new terrain of struggle, where events are now moving fast.

We seem to have entered into an accelerating spiral – ZIM’s death spiral I hope! – in which the more that people wake up to what is happening, the louder and more virulent become the totalitarian demands for their voices to be silenced, thus alerting yet another swathe of the population to the nature of the system.

Given the immense global power that has been illicitly built up by ZIM for centuries, I won’t pretend it will be easy to end its domination.

But it is certainly possible, not just because it is enormously outnumbered, but also because we, its opponents, are motivated by good, by truth, by love and by humanity.

An empire built on abuse, corruption, murder and lies is just begging to be toppled.

