I imagine that everyone reading this will be aware of the role of the deep state, that murky self-concealing entity built around various “intelligence agencies” such as the CIA, MI5, MI6 and Mossad.

These well-funded institutions ostensibly exist in order to protect the people of the countries that host them from internal or external threats.

However, we all know that in reality they are a means for operating under the political radar, with little or no scrutiny by the public or its “elected representatives”, in order to suppress dissent, to infiltrate, smear, entrap, blackmail, assassinate, propagandise and otherwise subvert the workings of what is theoretically a democratic society.

There is, of course, nothing new about spying and subterfuge, which have been part and parcel of power politics for millennia.

But important pioneers of the modern-style intelligence agency were the Rothschilds.

As I wrote in Enemies of the People, by the time of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, they had already established a network of agents across Europe that famously enabled them to be the first in London to have news of Napoleon’s final defeat, to become sterling millionaires and pull off on the stock exchange what historian Niall Ferguson describes as their “supreme Meistergeschäft, realizing profits of more than £250,000 at a stroke”. [1]

In their 2025 book Two World Wars and Hitler, which I recently reviewed, [2] Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd write: “Devoted to secrecy, the Rothschilds employed hundreds of secret agents and operated the best intelligence agency in the world.

“Before the days of electronic communications, they used carrier pigeons and had couriers with fresh horses available.

“Fast boats were on constant standby at channel ports to enable the speediest transfer of important information from continental Europe to London”. [3]

Ferguson states: “Their uniquely fast communications network – which relied principally on private courtiers to-ing and fro-ing with copies of letters – was by now also being used by the leading statesmen of the continent as an express postal service.

“This gave the family one form of power: knowledge… Needless to say, the messengers could subtly alter the messages along the way; or the news could be acted upon in the stock exchange before being passed on”. [4]

Professor Rainer Liedtke adds: “At the time of the rapid rise of the Rothschilds from around 1820, the agents’ network enlarged enormously…

“This was the time when the Rothschilds became a truly pan-European, and, to an extent, global financial force. Agents were placed in locations which were central to certain businesses, usually ports, but also in political decision-making centres”. [5]

A century later this same network was wielding enormous influence in the USA, via JP Morgan, which Macgregor and O’Dowd show to be a Rothschild front.

They describe how a British secret services chief in the US said one of his most important sources in the country was “the Morgan bank on Wall Street from where JP Morgan ran a private intelligence service”. [6]

They add: “Like the Rothschild dynasty in Europe, the JP Morgan outfit had developed its own highly efficient private network of detectives, spies and informants”. [7]

Putzi Hanfstaengl, the Anglo-American intelligence agent who groomed Adolf Hitler for power, was close to JP Morgan employee Belle Greene, who “performed intelligence work for the British”, say Macgregor and O’Dowd. [8]

“The Morgan set-up was exempted from mail censorship in and out of Britain and retained an in-house code”. [9]

The closeness of Rothschild/Morgan private intelligence to British state intelligence was inherited by the American agencies that Britain helped set up.

Macgregor and O’Dowd relate: “For centuries, Britain had relied on secret agents to gather intelligence about foreign powers and keep tabs on dissidents at home, and by the early 20th century was far more advanced in the field than the United States…

“The US had no Federal intelligence service beyond its diplomats and a few military and naval attaches.

“With the ‘special relationship’, leading agents from London were posted to New York to help the US develop its intelligence services, and at that time they operated virtually as one”. [10]

Edward Mandell House (pictured), a British-trained American political operative “who ‘ran’ Woodrow Wilson in the White House on behalf of Wall Street” [11] worked in collaboration with Sir William Wiseman, the banker who became head of British intelligence in New York.

Write H. Keith Melton and Robert Wallace: “House and Wiseman worked closely together as a conduit of informal diplomacy between Britain and America, and controlling the spy and intelligence gathering network in the US”. [12]

Later in the 20th century, the Rothschild connection to intelligence agencies became very visible thanks to the activities of Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild (1910–1990).

Later in life he was a senior executive with Royal Dutch Shell, a long-time Rothschild front, and also with the family firm itself, N M Rothschild & Sons.

He was also an advisor to the UK government under both Edward Heath and Margaret Thatcher, which tells a story of its own.

Here our interest will focus on Rothschild’s role in the world of intelligence, adding to the passing mention I made of this in my November 2024 article ‘The stench of the system: conspiracy’. [13]

Having worked for MI5 during the Second World War, he was caught up in the post-war scandal about Russian spies at Cambridge University.

When Anthony Blunt, Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures, was initially unmasked as a member of the Cambridge spy ring in 1964, Rothschild (pictured) was questioned by Special Branch. [14]

This was because he had become a friend of Blunt while he was at Cambridge, and of two others later identified as Russian spies – Guy Burgess and Kim Philby.

Rothschild had been part of the Cambridge Apostles, described by Wikipedia as “a secret society, which at that time was predominantly Marxist” and had even shared a flat in London with Burgess and Blunt. [15]

This aroused suspicion that he was the so-called Fifth Man in the spy ring, a claim that Rothschild and his lawyers ferociously stifled during his lifetime.

In his book The Fifth Man, the Australian author Roland Perry claims that Rothschild was involved “in so many aspects of spying that he seemed like a super-agent, sabotaging every Western intelligence initiative for 20 years after the war”. [16]

The key question for me is for whom exactly Rothschild was a “super-agent”.

Having read a few relevant articles and a now-public British intelligence file on him and his wife, [17] it is clear that this is not as simple as him operating for one “side” or the other in the Cold War.

The murky activities of the Rothschilds in general take place in what I can only describe as another dimension to what we think of as political and historical reality.

The most startling example of this is the revelation, so expertly presented by Macgregor and O’Dowd, that Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime were put in place by the Rothschildian global mafia.

And there is further confirmation of this hard-to-swallow truth in Victor Rothschild’s MI5 file, in the form of a cutting from an article by Malcolm Muggeridge in Esquire in September 1968.

Here he writes: “My liaison duties took me to Algiers and then to Paris, where I lived in the Rothschild mansion in the Avenue de Marigny, requisitioned for the purpose by Lord Rothschild, also serving in Paris as a British Intelligence officer.

“The house had been occupied during the German occupation by a Luftwaffe officer who, rather to my surprise, had left everything intact.

“When I mentioned this to M. Felix, in charge in the Avenue de Marigny establishment under all regimes, he smiled and remarked that no doubt the general had reflected that Hitlers come and go but Rothschilds go on forever”. [18]

So the Nazi occupiers had treated the Rothschild residence in Paris with great respect and the same faithful servant had remained in charge of the building throughout?

Remarkable continuity!

In the convoluted games played by the Rothschildian mafia, the Nazism they helped bring to power served many purposes.

One of these was that people’s natural opposition to their jackbooted Frankenstein’s monster was used to draw them into another of their traps – communism.

This is clear from the Independent’s obituary of John Cairncross, another of the five Cambridge men identified as Soviet spies.

“His recruiter was James Klugman[n], one of Cambridge’s most influential Marxists. The approach was classic. Cairncross was invited to help the Comintern, the international Communist movement, against Fascism”. [19]

Klugmann, by the way, who was born in 1912 in Hampstead “to upper middle class Jewish parents”, was a Soviet spy in WW2 and then became the official historian of the Communist Party of Great Britain and editor of Marxism Today. [20]

The division between East and West, between “communism” and “capitalism”, that dominated our world for so long was, like so much else, not what we were told.

Macgregor and O’Dowd remark, for instance, that there is “little doubt that the Cold War itself was hugely profitable, and provided cover for control and suppression of home populations”. [21]

Victor Rothschild himself was never directly involved in communist politics despite what Tony Percy describes as “his undeniable actions supporting and abetting communist infiltrators in the 1930s and 1940s” and his “malignant role helping Soviet goals”. [22]

He was, though, at one time a member of the Labour Party – before going on to advise Conservative governments! [23]

I suspect that Rothschild’s involvement with the Cambridge Apostles, most of whom were communists, was something akin to a spider sitting in a web.

The bait of anti-fascism leads to communism and from there on into the murky world of secret societies and spying.

Once young men had taken the step of betraying their country and working for a foreign state, they were in a very precarious position and could easily be blackmailed and controlled – especially, at the time, if they were also gay, as several were. [24]

Was this the real aim – to recruit, compromise and control on behalf of a quite different agenda?

If so, what would that agenda be?

Self-interest has always lain at the rotten heart of all Rothschild activity and Victor was evidently no exception.

Ivan Serov, a loyal servant of Joseph Stalin and his repressive police state, who led the KGB from 1954 to 1958, and the GRU from 1958 to 1963, met Rothschild in London.

According to Percy on his Coldspur website, he considered that Rothschild was someone who simply “followed his own goals” and was “ploughing his own furrow”. [25]

The nature of that furrow becomes more apparent in “Spycatcher” Peter Wright’s description of Rothschild’s involvement with MI6, as cited by Percy.

“He maintained his links with British Intelligence, utilizing his friendship with the Shah of Iran, and running agents personally for Dick White in the Middle East, particularly Mr. Reporter, who played such a decisive role in MI6 operations in the 1950s”. [26]

Kenneth Rose, on the other hand, links Reporter, an important middleman to the Shah, to Rothschild only in the late 1960s, when Rothschild was head of research at Shell, and was pursuing regular commercial opportunities in Iran. [27]

Particularly pertinent, I feel, is Percy’s reference to “Victor’s highly dubious, even criminal, behaviour concerning investment tips”. [28]

But there was another level of self-interest fuelling Rothschild’s spurious activities, namely his tribal attachment to Jewish supremacism and the Zionist state that his family had helped to create.

Writes Mark Hackard in a 2018 article hosted by the Wikispooks website: “Back in their Cambridge days, Rothschild, Burgess, and Blunt had all been members of the Apostles, a campus society characterized by Marxist intellectual speculation and homosexual activity.

“But as Serov makes clear, Rothschild the ‘fellow traveler’ was not under Soviet control.

“Rather, it is implied he was pursuing another aim entirely – the creation of a Jewish state, a family dream fulfilled in the aftermath of the Second World War.

“The role of the Rothschilds in founding Israel is undisputed; the Balfour Declaration of 1917 was due largely to the energies of young Victor’s uncle, Lord Walter Rothschild. Secret diplomacy, double-dealing, the use of spies, and even terrorism all formed an indispensable part of the drama”. [29]

Hackard reveals that Rothschild was behind the final unmasking of Soviet spy Philby in Beirut during the winter of 1962-63 – but he did not act out of any sense of loyalty to Britain.

Instead the reason why Philby (pictured) had to be exposed was “his unfavorable attitude toward Israel, as conveyed on the pages of The Observer and The Economist“, he explains.

“Flora Solomon, an ardent Zionist whom Philby unsuccessfully had attempted to recruit in the 1930’s, became incensed at his pro-Arab, anti-Israel journalistic slant and decided to reveal what she had known for decades.

“Solomon, whose son would found Amnesty International, reported Philby to a figure perched high in the British security establishment: Lord Victor Rothschild”. [30]

An account of thoroughly treasonable conduct by Rothschild was provided in a 1994 article by David Leitch in the Independent.

This came from interviews of Philby by the writer Phillip Knightley in Moscow.

“Philby believed that leaving MI5 in 1947, Rothschild had seized or copied all the six-by-four file-cards listing Soviet agents in Europe and elsewhere.

“These, Philby believed, were used by Mossad, the security service of the fledgling state of Israel, whose cause Rothschild’s family had championed from the 19th century”. [31]

Leitch comments that this raises suspicions of a different kind to those involving Rothschild’s Soviet connections, namely that “his conflict of loyalties was not between Whitehall and the Lubyanka, but his country of birth and his family’s Zionist dreams”. [32]

This other loyalty had already become apparent on July 31, 1946, when Rothschild gave a speech in the House of Lords in which he tried to justify Zionist terrorism in Palestine – specifically the murder of 91 people in the King David Hotel bombing – by insisting that Jews reaching their “Promised Land” were finding its fields “burnt and ravaged by gangs of marauding Arabs”. [33]

This was indeed, as Percy notes, “an equivocal and dishonourable display”, but one which we today see repeated again and again by contemporary apologists for Zionist terror. [34]

Israel was duly grateful for Rothschild’s many efforts on its behalf.

We learn from his Wikipedia profile: “In 1971 Rothschild was awarded an honorary degree from Tel Aviv University for ‘the advancement of science, education and the economy of Israel’. It was followed in 1975 by an honorary degree from Jerusalem’s Hebrew University”. [35]

What strikes me particularly about Victor Rothschild’s involvement in the world of “intelligence” and global affairs is the sheer arrogance with which he went about his dark deeds.

There seemed to be no fear on his part of being caught out and held to account for criminal, even treasonable, behaviour.

Percy writes that he had “a high opinion of his own ability to manipulate events”, a “sense of entitlement” and a “notion of superior social status”.

“Unjustified deference” was paid to him at MI5, he says. “He obviously did not think that normal rules of conduct applied to him”. [36]

They undoubtedly didn’t!

Rothschild would have been well aware, after all, that he was at the head of the global criminal gang that ran the country behind the scenes.

Percy relays a telling comment made on October 4, 1957, by British intelligence officer Courtenay Young, commenting on Lord Rothschild’s selective memory when recalling his associations with Guy Burgess, and especially the matter of financial advice.

He placed on the minutes of the meeting that it was possibly a fair assumption “that Lord ROTHSCHILD thinks that the State has responsibilities towards him rather than he towards the State”. [37]

Further clarity is provided by a personal note sent by Rothschild to “Peter” (Wright, no doubt) from 23 St James’s Place, London SW1, on March 30, 1968, which is included in his MI5 file.

He had previously revealed that he had been placed on a “highly secret committee” concerned with the work of the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment by its chairman Solly Zuckerman, the Zionist mover and shaker whom I profiled in my April 2025 article ‘The Big Plan and the Great Gaslighting’. [38]

This had led to a meeting with one J Barlow of The Security Division at the Ministry of Technology, with regards to positively vetting him because of his future access to secret information.

In the follow-up note, Rothschild writes: “Mr Barlow said he had an embarrassing question to ask me. It concerned dual loyalties.

“We were aware, he said, that I was very interested in Israel. What would happen if a situation arose in which I found a conflict between my interests in Israel and my duty as an Englishman (the words are mine, but the implication is the same)?

“I told Mr. Barlow that the premises on which the question was founded were erroneous. Absolutely no conflict of any sort could arise”. [39]

So how could this in fact be the case, that “absolutely no conflict of any sort” could ever feasibly arise between a loyalty to Israel and a loyalty to the British state?

This could only be so if, as Rothschild was himself aware, the British and Zionist states were not in fact distinct entities, but were both under the firm grip of his family and their mafia.

Percy writes of Rothschild: “As the judgments of various MI5 officers recorded in this piece confirm, he regarded himself as unconstrained by the normal boundaries of behaviour, owing to his intellect, rank, wealth, and contacts with the people wielding real power”. [40]

There will still, I know, be those who refuse to accept the reality of the existence and full-spectrum domination of the Rothschilds’ zio-imperialist mafia, ZIM, despite all the evidence I and others have mustered.

But theirs is a deep state of denial that will have to be overcome if we are ever to end the corrupt rule of the clandestine criminal entity running our world and ruining our lives.

