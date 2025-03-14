In the latest part of my retrospective essay on ten years of The Acorn, which I edit, I look back on its content in 2024. The online document covering the entire decade can be found here.

Just as the Covid coup in 2020 had revealed to millions the existence of the global mafia, so did the Israeli genocide that began in October 2023 – and the “official” worldwide response to it – reveal the Zionist nature of that mafia.

In 2024, the horrifying news and images from the Middle East, plus the blatant complicity of “the international community”, forced more and more people to cross the Rubicon and clearly identify the source of the problem, as was related in The Acorn throughout the year.

Said Mike Robinson of UK Column: “This regime, which is cracking down on dissent, is the same regime which is behind the blowing-up of people in Gaza, it’s behind the blowing-up of people in Ukraine and we need to recognise very quickly who the enemy actually is and act accordingly”.

Rapper and journalist Lowkey noted: “Pro-Israel forces currently have control of NHS, Foreign Office, Home Office and Ministry of Defence data. Your data”.

Ben Rubin identified Keir Starmer, now the UK’s prime minister, as not only a staunch supporter of genocidal Israel, but also personally linked to the Rothschilds, who were effectively the founders of the Israeli state.

UK diplomat-turned-dissident Craig Murray wrote: “Sometimes the blindingly obvious is worth saying out loud. Whether I am fighting for Julian Assange, fighting to save Palestinians or fighting the massive wealth gap in western society I always find I am fighting against precisely the same people and forces”.

Dr Syed Mujahid Kamran noted: “The wealthiest families on the planet have striven systematically and secretly for a One World Government under their absolute control.

“Using the wealth that they have acquired through usury and manipulated wars, these families have, among other things, established universities and institutes which they control”.

Glenn Diesen described how fake intellectuals working for dubious corporate “think tanks” exercised undue influence on both public opinion and government policy through their ubiquitous presence in the mainstream media and academia and through their authorship of official policy reports.

He explained that their job was to manufacture consent for the goals of their paymasters — notably weapons manufacturers and oil companies who profit from war.

Sophie Cooke wrote about corruption, BlackRock and the “public private partnerships” that are the basis of corporatist rule, concluding: “What appears to be the case is that important decision-making positions within a government or a public sector body can now be occupied by people who are working for private interests”.

And Candace Owens asked whether the global criminocrats were systematically placing paedophiles and their victims in power, so they could control them, and suggested a link to the Rothschilds.

We’re not just talking about “the West”, either. Iurie Roșca described its pantomime villain/enemy Vladimir Putin as a “mediocre person” who was essentially just a front man for oligarchs and the Zionist lobby.

And former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky named none other than the late Lord Jacob Rothschild (pictured) as the ultimate beneficial shareholder of Russian interests during privatisation.

The Acorn also recommended a new book – The Predators versus the People by Meeuwis T. Baaijen, who wrote that his ten years of deep research into what was going wrong with the world had revealed that “in brief, it’s the globalist banker dynasties plotting to steal our planet, freedom, and future, which they do by proxy, or in other words, by deceit”.

Part of this deceit involves infiltration and control of what appear to be “opposition” movements.

Academic David Miller revealed in a video how Zionists controlled both “anti-fascism” and the “far right” in the UK.

And he wrote: “Zionist-funded US think tanks financed and ran key elements of the European ‘Counterjihad’ movement, including the English Defence League.

“This illustrates how the fostering of the Counterjihad movement was part of a Zionist attempt to transform the far right, to co-opt it to advance the objectives of Greater Israel”.

The same appears to be true of the “freedom” movement that emerged during the Covid period, which explains the strange hostility to pro-Palestinian protesters from some of its higher-profile figures.

Wrote Chris Rea of the Real Left: “The movement is riddled with informers, gatekeepers, controlled oppositionists and saboteurs. The movement must be on permanent high alert and call out these disruptive influences loudly and publicly”.

And the dubious connections of two high-profile UK “pro-freedom” campaigners – Toby Young and Laura Dodsworth – were explored in an important two-part article by Rusere Shoniwa on his blog A Plague on Both Houses.

He revealed that they were both founders of a company called British Friends of Israel Limited and commented: “A Zionist proclaiming to be concerned about ‘freedom’, whether it’s bodily autonomy, free speech or economic freedom, is more dangerous than a fully paid-up Covidian totalitarian since the ‘freedom’-loving Zionist is a wolf in sheep’s clothing”.

“Zionism has always fomented anti-semitism” said Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone, talking to Judge Andrew Napolitano about the Israeli “pogrom” hoax in Amsterdam.

Any criticism of mass-murdering Israel was automatically being classified as “anti-semitic” by the global mafia in 2024 – and being violently attacked by its state-funded enforcers.

We reported in May: “Massive student protests and encampments against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, most notably in the USA, have been met with brutal violence, tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades by the system, with military vehicles even deployed against unarmed and non-rioting people in a nauseating show of authoritarian repression of all criticism of the Zionist entity.

“Inevitably the young peace protesters have simultaneously been branded ‘anti-semitic’ by the criminocracy and its propaganda outlets”.

Anyone wondering who or what lay behind the police attacks on the student protests might like to take a look at events at the Sapienza University in Rome.

Revealed L’Indipendente: “On Wednesday 17 April, the academic senate voted in the direction desired by the Rothschild Foundation, confirming cooperation with Israeli universities, while the large student protests were harshly repressed by the police”.

In the UK, the state was becoming increasingly fascistic in its repression of dissident voices, particularly those criticising Zionism, rolling out its spurious “anti-terrorism” laws to do so.

Journalist Richard Medhurst and campaigners Sarah Wilkinson, Natalie Strecker and Zoe Rogers were among many to have been on the receiving end.

I wrote in September, in an Acorn piece which was also turned into a video by Drs Sam (pictured) and Mark Bailey: “The reality that conspiracy deniers cannot bear to see, and that those in power want to keep hidden, is that our society is dominated by one single giant global organisation.

“I have seen this time and time again through all the joined dots, all the revolving doors, all the zig-zagging public-private career paths that are incomprehensible unless they amount to a series of internal transfers within one single entity.

“This mega-organisation is not one that aims to do good for us or for our world, which is why it has to take such pains to conceal its existence and its activities.

“It is an unimaginably vast, ruthless, greedy, destructive crime syndicate which has grabbed global control by means of lies and usury, blackmail and bribery, manipulation and murder”.

Of course, pointing out the existence of the Zionist criminocratic conspiracy was, like criticising Israel, also automatically labelled “anti-semitic”, as I had myself again experienced, this time from “anti-capitalist” media in France.

David Rovics exposed the absurdity of this toxic accusation – which is, along with “far right”, the go-to term for smearing dissidents these days – in a wonderful song called “You must be an anti-semite”.

We added to this by asking whether it was really “anti-semitic” to write a booklet exploring the power and activities of the Rothschilds, while carefully stressing that this was being done despite rather than because of their Jewish identity, or to paint a mural declaring that “the New World Order is the enemy of humanity”, in which some of the depicted criminocrats are Jewish.

The wide misuse of the “anti-semitism” label against non anti-semites was also being used to justify claims of an alarming “rise in anti-semitism”.

As journalist Jonathan Cook pointed out: “A rise in ‘Jew hatred’ is all but inevitable if you redefine antisemitism, as western officials have recently done via the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s new definition, to include antipathy towards Israel – and at the moment when Israel appears, even to the World Court, to be carrying out a genocide”.

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters, the victim of a Zionist cancel campaign, was having none of it: “The contention that I’m an antisemite because I’ve stood up against the attempted genocide of the indigenous people of Palestine is dead in the water. The people of the world have seen through the wall of hatred and tissue of lies”.

The “anti-semitism” fearmongering also serves to increase the hold of Zionism over the Jewish diaspora.

Remarked Catherine Austin Fitts: “More than one Jewish friend or ally has fallen into the trap of insisting that they must support the syndicate killing them because the syndicate is protecting them against rising anti-Semitism — when, in fact, the syndicate is also engineering the evidence of such.

“Remember the old WC Fields snake and snake potion joke? The salesman markets his snake potion with the help of the snake he also carries with him”.

The Acorn published an article by Crow Qu’appelle about the US anarchist martyr who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy, entitled “Aaron Bushnell is dead! Long live Aaron Bushnell!”

And we pointed those wishing to take action against companies in the UK which were arming Israel’s genocide to an interactive map of locations where F35 jet components were made, produced by Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT).

We added that a new report by CAAT on the “Military-Industrial-Academic Complex” revealed deepening ties between UK universities and the arms industry.

The Acorn amplified the powerful message from anarchists in Spoleto, Italy: “Let’s boycott, undermine, sabotage the war industry! The enemy is not the exploited on the other side of the front, but the politician, the manufacturer, the banker who gets richer with our blood!”

We also covered the blocking of a motorway in Venaria, Italy, by anti-G7 protesters, who burned effigies of criminocratic puppets Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden.

We carried news of a week of action against global capital and its wars in Prague, Czech Republic, and described an “extremely violent” police attack, using teargas and heavy machinery, on nature-lovers trying to stop the destructive advance of the totally-unnecessary but highly profitable A69 motorway between Toulouse and Castres in France.

We drew attention to a series of articles by Iain Davis on the “bizarre” trial of Richard D. Hall, the researcher who concluded that the 2017 Manchester Arena “bombing” was a hoax false flag staged by the deep state.

We also cited a Twitter/X post by D.D. Denslow reporting that some 3,000 ULEZ surveillance cameras were disabled, damaged, or disappeared in London during the previous year.

“The Blade Runners are at the forefront of a multi-faceted peasants revolt… mass non-compliance is our way out of this, with more people waking up every single day. We are winning, but shit is about to get a little tougher. So remember we the people are the ones with the power”.

Acorn readers also heard that a war is being waged on small farmers by a combination of Big Business and the state, according to a campaigner from Brittany, France.

Later in the year, French farmers came out from their fields in numbers to resist the imposition of the proposed European Union–Mercosur “free trade” agreement.

We also reported: “Animated by the same rebel spirit as the truckers’ revolt in Canada, German farmers are currently rising up against the globalist tyranny.

“Inevitably, this massive and well-supported revolt is largely being ignored by corporate-criminocratic media and, where it is acknowledged, is being smeared as involving ‘rightwing extremists’. Do they really think this mendacious device will work for ever?”

Other highlights were an article by Escapekey exposing “the Great ‘Green’ Fraud“, a piece on “Questioning Childhood Vaccines – Observations from India” by Deepika and a translated article from Le Postillon in Grenoble, France, about lithium batteries – “a fake-green catastrophe“.

We referred to a piece by Colin Todhunter on “Net Zero, Fake Green, the Digital Panopticon and the Future of Food” in which he wrote: “Did Larry Fink, the top man at BlackRock, suddenly develop a conscience and become an environmentalist who cares about the planet and ordinary people? Of course not”.

From Australia and New Zealand came news of “Managed Retreat”, a global mafia plot to herd us all into centralised smart-city digital slave camps under the excuse of “climate change”.

Campaigner Kate Mason warned: “People will be unable to get insurance and secure mortgages once the climate risk is calculated on their properties/towns”.

Jennifer Bilek was sounding the alert on the transhumanist agenda, calling it “the most extreme form of gaslighting I have ever seen perpetrated against the human population”, a “corporate coup” which was “allowing technological intrusions into our biology that will radically change us as a species”.

Kit Knightly was pointing to the threat of CBDCs, central bank digital currencies: “Global government is the endgame. We know that. Total control of every aspect of life for every single person on the planet, that’s the goal”.

And we gave an approving mention to former England footballer Matt Le Tissier, who observed of the ruling mafia: “They fear the electorate realising that our government are crooks and every day the numbers are growing. It’s beautiful to watch the awakening although if we could speed it up a bit that would be great”.

The Acorn also invited Darren Allen to sound ‘A Fanfare for Anarchism’. He wrote: “Like nature, anarchism will emerge by itself when the conditions for doing so allow it — is already emerging, reaching through the cracks in the pavement of the system”.

For our part, we proposed an ABC of opposition to the criminocracy.

A. Opposition to its money-making ‘development’ racket.

B. Opposition to the institutions that impose its central control.

C. Exposure of the existence and activities of the criminocracy to as wide a global public as possible.

Meanwhile, our friends at The Stirrer wrote: “One thing we are doing our level best to do is to encourage people to start quietly withdrawing their consent for the system to carry on functioning as it is”.

And we were very much in agreement with US singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony when he said: “I think the only way we ever return to normal is by exiting from this dystopian technological nightmare… I hope that we can start going back to the old way”.

[Audio version]