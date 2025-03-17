In the final part of my retrospective essay on ten years of The Acorn, which I edit, I look at 2025 and beyond. The online document covering the entire decade can be found here.

The 99th issue of The Acorn came out in January 2025, a month before our 10th anniversary.

It was published on the first day of the year but I can exclusively reveal that it was entirely written in 2024 and, unsurprisingly, continued in very much the same vein.

It described how the British population was under attack from Keir Starmer’s regime, which even appeared to want them dead and was poisoning their food, freezing them to death, polluting their water, bombarding them with radiation, jabbing them to death and encouraging them to commit suicide.

We noted that Bill Gates, who in 2009 convened a summit of billionaires with the priority of tackling “overpopulation”, was one of the first big names who came to visit Starmer in London after he became prime minister.

The Acorn judged that Starmer had made “an ostentatious show of allegiance to the global mafia” by appointing Bilderberg/WEF regular “Lord” Mandelson – a friend of Jeffrey Epstein and listed in his notorious Black book – as ambassador to Washington and by filling the House of Lords with Zio-Labour cronies.

We also drew attention to Starmer’s announcement that the UK would be “working in partnership with leading businesses, like BlackRock, to capitalise on the UK’s position as a world leading hub for investment”.

We wrote: “BlackRock is a Rothschild entity and, coincidentally, Starmer, his Jewish wife and their family belong to London’s Liberal Jewish Synagogue, long associated with the Rothschild family”.

And we quoted one astute commentator as saying: “Starmer has sold the UK’s future to the absolute worst criminally corrupt corporate organization on the planet”.

When you add to that our bulletin’s reports on the corrupt Olympic mafia, the “near-unbelievable” persecution of Covid dissident Reiner Fuellmich by the German state and the historical evidence of the late Norman Dodd concerning the power of international bankers, a familiar picture is revealed by its content.

However, I wrote of my frustration that so many people out there simply cannot or will not see the reality of what we are facing and the urgent need to unite against it.

“Indeed, those who consider themselves opponents of the status quo often regard others who attack the system from a different angle as being their principal opponents, rather than the system itself”.

As The Lies are Unbekoming website explained in a masterful summary of my booklet The Single Global Mafia which was included in Acorn 99: “The various actors (foundations, banks, corporations, NGOs) may appear to be performing independently or even in competition, but they’re all following the same master script, using different stages (finance, health, technology, development) to implement the same overall plan, while carefully maintaining the illusion of independence and competition for the audience”.

This report was announced in the celebratory 100th issue of The Acorn, alongside some reflections on what the decade-long overview can tell us.

And what of the months and years to come?

In the criminocracy’s planned future of “systemic change” leading us into “inclusive” digital concentration camps where our battery-chicken lives will be tightly controlled for their greater financial profit, there will be no room for dissent and there is no guarantee that voices like ours will be heard on the internet in years to come.

But we at Winter Oak will keep on for as long as we are physically able, in the enduring hope that our little acorns will find a receptive soil and become part of a mighty forest of organic resistance to the foul global mafia.

And The Acorn 101 will be out very soon on the Winter Oak site!

