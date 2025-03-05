In the latest part of my retrospective essay on ten years of The Acorn, which I edit, I look back on its content in 2022. The online document covering the entire decade can be found here.

“Everywhere, just everywhere, the rumble of discontent and defiance has been growing louder and louder,” declared The Acorn in 2022.

We added: “As the system ratchets up its full-spectrum assault on our lives and our freedom, protests and uprisings are breaking out all over the world and against all the various aspects of the Great Reset, whether rising bills and prices, draconian laws or land grabs.

“This unprecedented popular revolt has confused some journalists, with one report on a massive demo in Prague claiming that ‘the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government’. But in reality, everywhere, we are simply seeing the people rising up against global plutofascism!”

One of the biggest fronts in this war was in Canada, with the Truckers for Freedom convoy.

We wrote: “The huge crowds of ordinary people lining the highways and, at the time of writing, packing the streets of Ottawa, have given hope to dissidents across the world.

“Needless to say, the system has launched a counter-offensive of smears and lies. Despite all the evidence to the contrary, it has again wheeled out its tired ‘far-right white supremacist’ meme to try to discredit this very broad-based freedom movement.

“This magic smearing wand cannot work for ever. The more widely and inappropriately it is used, the more clearly it reveals itself for what it is”.

Further south, the roadblocks had still been springing up in Guadeloupe, as the French colony continued its uprising against vaccine passports and general social misery.

Even further south, determined freedom protesters succeeded in forcing the Bolivian state to suspend the requirements for vaccine passports in public places.

Europe notably saw a huge January demo targeting the EU in Brussels, during which angry protesters forced riot cops to run away into the city’s metro system.

Protests in France and Germany were continuing and people were on the streets for freedom in Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, the Basque Country, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Bulgaria and Poland.

Australians displayed their resistance to the new technocratic world regime in Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne and in the UK the popular opposition which had been in evidence since 2020 kept going strong with big protests in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

We said: “A clear message has been sent to the World Economic Forum and its gang of worldwide criminals”.

The good news, we added later, was that “the narrative is cracking on every front” and we shared a heartening video of students at AgroParisTech in France denounce the fake-green industry they had been trained to serve, calling for mass “desertion” and saying they “refuse to serve this system”.

The Acorn also covered the eventually-successful resistance to a Center Parcs plan to build a 900-lodge “holiday village” in ancient woodland in West Sussex, England.

And we reported that all those who had been struggling for the best part of a decade against the threat of fracking had breathed a sigh of relief when energy firm Cuadrilla, which had met spirited public resistance at Balcombe and elsewhere, announced that it was permanently abandoning its UK shale gas sites.

Meanwhile, we noted that some clued-up groups had been targeting specific Great Reset infrastructure with their protests.

In Gloucester, England, campaigners braved pouring rain to voice their opposition to a smart city project, while in France, a touring “Technopolice caravan” was warning people of the threat of surveillance society and protesters disguised as “chimpanzees of the future” disrupted a transhumanist event in Lille.

We also relayed the news that “a Bill Gates Foundation supermarket in the Netherlands that focuses on new-age foods like plant protein meat has spontaneously caught fire in the middle of the night”.

With Klaus Schwab at Davos hailing “the global agenda” that would improve – or bring about? – “the state of the world”, we quoted Michael Driver as saying: “Technology has deluded the Davos drone into believing he has a tool of the gods. A hubris as old as man…

“The opposition is making the flawed assumption that this project is doable. In fact, the future is resistant to shaping. What we should all be preparing for is the failure of the WEF’s programme. This should be a cause of profound optimism”.

However, another element complicated the overall situation in 2022.

We observed in March: “The weeks since our last Acorn bulletin have seen a dramatic shift in the system’s narrative.

“While the Covid story remains ongoing, it has largely been replaced by the frenzied hysteria over events in Ukraine.

“It seems rather convenient that, at the precise moment that the ‘pandemic’ scam was unravelling and the Great Resist against this global coup growing greater than ever, attention so suddenly switched elsewhere!”

Referring to an astute report by Winter Oak contributor Najm Al-Dīn, we said: “The Ukraine-Russia conflict clearly represents a continuation, by other means, of the Great Reset agenda and will help push forward all the technocrat slavemasters’ pet projects from ‘green’ energy to lab-grown food and, of course, their holy grail of compulsory digital identities for all”.

We warned readers not to fall into the trap of taking sides: “It is possible, after all, to be aware at one and the same time of NATO’s provocative expansionism and of the historical links between the militarist Putin regime and the World Economic Forum, which saw a WEF Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution being set up in Russia as recently as 2021”.

We stressed: “Development is still destruction even when it is called ‘sustainable’. Bankers are still bankers, whether they have offices in London, New York or Moscow. A ‘multipolar world order’ is still a world order and still very much the enemy of humankind”.

It was pleasing to see that the inspirational anti-globalist Zapatista movement in Chiapas, Mexico, shared our position.

Having converged on the city of San Cristobal de las Casas, in their biggest demonstration for many a year, they declared their opposition to both the Russian invasion of Ukraine and NATO imperialism.

“There are big capital interests at stake, on both sides. As Zapatistas, we do not support one state or another, but those who fight for life against the system”.

The Acorn also drew attention to Iain Davis’s warning that elements of the Ukrainian military were “full-blown neo-Nazis”.

He said: “They continue to receive the unwavering support of NATO aligned governments and, in turn, these governments serve a globalist network of public-private partnerships”.

And we described an “anti-system convergence” uniting the fight for freedom and against war, notably in Italy and Germany.

Cause for concern was evidence of a land-grabbing exercise being carried out in the name of environmentalism and “reducing nitrogen emissions”, with agriculture its target.

As Najm Al-Dīn pointed out, food shortages “will offer a major boon to the synthetic biology industry as the convergence of digital technologies with material science and biology will radically transform the agricultural sector and encourage the adoption of plant-based and lab-grown alternatives on a global scale”.

We likewise quoted blogger The Feisty Adélie, who wrote: “A vast network of corporations and institutions works together to push the world into accepting synthetic food…

“From the perspective of appreciating nature as a perfect system, there really is nothing more profane than poisoning manure and replacing animal protein with lab grown meat”.

In reaction to this threat, Dutch farmers, inspired by the Canadian truckers, blocked city streets, motorways and airports and teamed up with German farmers to block border crossings.

Farmers in Italy were also in action, declaring: “We are not slaves, we are farmers!”

More land-grabbing, again under a false “green” flag, was going on in Africa, a central focus for the global mafia’s neo-imperialism.

We wrote: “Fortress or colonial conservation, set to expand massively if governments agree to protect 30% of the planet this year, is marketed to the public as a New Deal For Nature, a Paris Agreement for Nature or Nature Positive.

“In January, the Tanzanian government renewed efforts to seize 1,500 km2 of legally registered village land from Maasai pastoralists, who have sustainably stewarded the area for generations”.

We explained that the government plans would displace more than 70,000 Maasai pastoralists from their ancestral land to create a wildlife corridor that would be used for trophy hunting and tourism.

The Acorn exposed the totalitarian agenda behind Smart Cities revealed in a brochure issued by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

We said the title of the 80-page publication was, in itself, disturbing: “Centering People in Smart Cities: A playbook for local and regional governments”.

And we commented: “Maybe the title of the brochure could be translated, in plain and truthful English, as ‘Imprisoning People in Digital Concentration Camps’?”

The brochure described a 2019 UN resolution stating that “digital technologies have the potential to facilitate efforts to accelerate human progress, and ensure that no one is left behind in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals”.

We noted that “accelerating human progress”, from the forked tongue of the global mafia, means nothing more than accelerating their control and profit by means of technological tools.

The Acorn explained: “Global power has used Covid to get us all used to online work, to QR codes, to the need for a digital identity in order to access state services.

“This process, aimed at locking us down in a panopticon of constant surveillance and total control, is set to rapidly accelerate in the years to come if we don’t manage to stop it.

“We are being pushed towards a Chinese-style social credit system, where everything that we consume and do in life is measured, calculated and evaluated by the authorities, with conformity rewarded and dissidence punished.

“This totalitarian nightmare is already being rolled out in Europe with the digital identity wallet championed by European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen”.

We were being herded into “a world of artifice, sterility, emptiness and toxicity, built on a pathological craving for ever more wealth, power and control”.

Growing awareness of this threat, and of the global mafia behind it, was being countered by a #ThinkBeforeSharing campaign launched on the Unesco website.

We remarked: “Unesco is, of course, an agency of the United Nations, the global body which is pushing, with the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 agenda, aka The Great Reset”.

Among the thought crimes highlighted as part of this inquisition, under the heading of “antisemitism“, was “linking an alleged conspiracy to Jewish individuals or groups (e.g. the Rothschild family or George Soros, a philanthropist) or the State of Israel”.

Alongside the threat of censorship, another widespread concern was the utter failure of what Cory Morningstar called “the Pfizer left” to mobilise against the system’s dictatorship.

She stressed: “The Western left abandoned the working class long ago. It now serves as a de facto lobby group for capital and corporate power”.

We also quoted Phil Shannon of the Left Lockdown Sceptics (now Real Left), who said: “The left needs to stop being suspicious about the word ‘freedom’ and it also needs to stop running an ideological purity ruler over the grass-roots makeup of the Covid freedom movement”.

And Christian Parenti concurred: “The left has turned its back on liberty. Worse yet, the left now campaigns against freedom. This has devastating social, political, and economic consequences; and the left’s failure to acknowledge and understand this will haunt it for years after the pandemic”.

Covid had made it plain that we had been left with an “opposition” that was not actually opposed to the agenda of the global mafia and had instead been co-opted to advance it, a “left” that refused to even knowledge the existence of that mafia’s system, let alone challenge it.

The Acorn stated: “It is hard to fully grasp the sheer monstrosity of the system under which we live. Most people simply cannot imagine that anyone could deliberately inflict untold misery and death on others, purely in pursuit of their own selfish goals.

“The powerful individuals who pull the strings in this world are not like us and therefore behave in ways which we cannot begin to fathom.

“They are psychopaths, utterly lacking in empathy for their fellow humans and addicted to the taste of blood and power.

“In their vile arrogance, they imagine themselves better than all the little people, all the peasants, all the nobodies and failures over whom they merrily trample in their quest for yet more wealth and glory”.

Over the months, we pointed readers towards a “razor-sharp analysis of the psychology of the Great Reset” from blogger Margaret Anna Alice, a fascinating radio interview with Justin Walker on the control exercised by the banking system and Whitney Webb’s scrutiny of Ghislaine Maxwell, accomplice of paedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and her place at the centre of an “influence operation and web of businesses, linked to organized crime and intelligence”.

And we once again tried to spark some real opposition to the impact industry, which is such a key aspect of the global mafia’s Great Reset assault on our lives.

We wrote: “For those of us who do not move in the high-finance circles of global impact imperialism, it appears almost as an abstract subject, a disembodied economic theory with little connection to the real world.

“But, make no mistake, the victims of its ruthless and two-faced ‘philanthropic’ exploitation are very real and will also be very numerous, if this parasitical growth is allowed to take hold of the coming generations of humankind.

“The perpetrators are very real, too, even if they take care to mask the true nature of their activities from the general public”.

We explained that many of the worst impact vampires would shortly be gathering in London, heart of the impact empire, and we profiled some of those that would be attending.

I recommend a perusal, but to suffice to say they were – and no doubt still are – interested in “dedicated climate impact investing”, “private equity and venture capital”, “identifying and implementing opportunities for private sector-led economic growth” and “measurable, positive impact alongside compelling financial returns”.

And they had emerged from the criminocratic sewers of impact guru Ronald Cohen’s Big Society Capital and Bridges Fund Management, Citi Social Finance, the European Investment Fund, arms dealer Lockheed Martin, CDC Group (the UK state’s development finance institution), the International Finance Corporation, the UNDP Sustainable Finance Hub, the G7 Impact Taskforce, Allianz (the insurance giant that has backed both the Nazi and the Zionist genocides), JPMorgan, The Rockefeller Foundation and The World Bank.

The Acorn reflected: “It was not obvious to us all, to start with, that climate capitalism was linked to the Covid operation, that war in the Ukraine was linked to the Great Reset, that the pope was linked to the transhumanists, that left-wing ‘intersectionality’ was linked to the impact investment agenda, that Charles and the British ‘Crown’ were very close to the global financial mafia, that the United Nations and the World Bank had been working together for decades to deliberately impose a ‘development’ agenda that benefited financial interests at the expense of humankind and nature”.

But now it was clear, we said, that we were dealing with “a vile clique of power-hungry psychopaths lying and intimidating their way towards their goal of total global domination”.

